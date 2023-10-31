The one-of-a-kind Motorola ThinkPhone drops even deeper into affordable territory at $200 off





Motorola ThinkPhone 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 8GB RAM $200 off (29%) $499 99 $699 99





While that hot summer deal didn't last very long, an even cooler promotion arrived during Amazon's Prime Day fall festival earlier this month, predictably expiring pretty quickly as well... before returning and expanding to the masses just yesterday.





The unbeatable $200 markdown from the aforementioned $699.99 list price is available directly from Motorola this time around rather than Amazon or Lenovo, which obviously also means that you don't need a Prime subscription or anything else to take advantage of the early Black Friday 2023 offer





By the way, this is actually not labeled like that, instead being part of a sitewide "harvest sale" scheduled to run until November 9, which might mean that even more substantial discounts are right around the corner... or not.





It seems quite risky to rely on actual Black Friday or Cyber Monday sales in a month or so to further reduce the very reasonable price of the Motorola ThinkPhone when Amazon, for instance, no longer appears to have the device in stock at all, strongly suggesting demand has so far exceeded supply.





At $499.99, this is an impressive value proposition even if you ignore the key features that make the ThinkPhone decidedly unique and highly unconventional, like its military-grade durability and high-level security tools. Its "conventional" specifications are also undeniably solid for that price tag, including a silky smooth 144Hz P-OLED display, generous 256 gigs of internal storage space paired with 8GB RAM, an excellent 50MP primary rear-facing shooter, and a large 5,000mAh battery capable of 68W wired and 15W wireless charging speeds.



