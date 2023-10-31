The one-of-a-kind Motorola ThinkPhone drops even deeper into affordable territory at $200 off
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Because there's really no other mobile device quite like it on the US market today, Lenovo's "ThinkPhone by Motorola" was originally expected to cost way more than $700 stateside. With an outdated high-end Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor under its hood, however, the remarkably robust 6.6-incher couldn't have possibly competed against the likes of Samsung's Galaxy S23+ and S23 Ultra at a similar price point.
It thus made perfect sense for Lenovo and Motorola to release the first-ever ThinkPhone at a recommended US price of $699.99 roughly six months ago, but what really took us by surprise was the handset's hefty discount from shortly thereafter.
While that hot summer deal didn't last very long, an even cooler promotion arrived during Amazon's Prime Day fall festival earlier this month, predictably expiring pretty quickly as well... before returning and expanding to the masses just yesterday.
The unbeatable $200 markdown from the aforementioned $699.99 list price is available directly from Motorola this time around rather than Amazon or Lenovo, which obviously also means that you don't need a Prime subscription or anything else to take advantage of the early Black Friday 2023 offer.
By the way, this is actually not labeled like that, instead being part of a sitewide "harvest sale" scheduled to run until November 9, which might mean that even more substantial discounts are right around the corner... or not.
It seems quite risky to rely on actual Black Friday or Cyber Monday sales in a month or so to further reduce the very reasonable price of the Motorola ThinkPhone when Amazon, for instance, no longer appears to have the device in stock at all, strongly suggesting demand has so far exceeded supply.
At $499.99, this is an impressive value proposition even if you ignore the key features that make the ThinkPhone decidedly unique and highly unconventional, like its military-grade durability and high-level security tools. Its "conventional" specifications are also undeniably solid for that price tag, including a silky smooth 144Hz P-OLED display, generous 256 gigs of internal storage space paired with 8GB RAM, an excellent 50MP primary rear-facing shooter, and a large 5,000mAh battery capable of 68W wired and 15W wireless charging speeds.
All in all, this may well be the absolute best budget 5G phone available before Black Friday 2023, and we wouldn't be shocked if that were to remain the case next month too.
Things that are NOT allowed: