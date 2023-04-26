The Lenovo ThinkPhone by Motorola is finally here... and it's not that expensive





That obviously doesn't put the sturdy 6.6-incher in the same pricing category as the best budget phones out there, but it does undercut Samsung's entire Galaxy S23 family, as well as the likes of Motorola's own Edge+ (2022) flagship (at least at its "regular" price).





Granted, the "Lenovo ThinkPhone by Motorola" or just "ThinkPhone by Motorola" is not quite as powerful as the overall best Android phones available today, packing a slightly outdated Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor. But the P-OLED screen is a stunner, supporting state-of-the-art 144Hz refresh rate technology, the hefty 5,000mAh battery is equipped with blazing fast 68W charging capabilities, and above all, the security and productivity features offered here are unrivaled, especially at $699.





The first-of-a-kind ThinkPhone can sync to your Lenovo ThinkPad laptop with extreme ease and speed, and the same actually goes for Windows PCs from other brands as well. File transfers between your handset and computer are also seamless, and when it comes to data privacy and security, Lenovo's ThinkShield software and Moto KeySafe functionality have you covered in any situation and circumstances.





On top of everything, the not-too-chunky Lenovo/Motorola ThinkPhone is impressively made to handle the occasional drop on a hard surface in addition to water immersion, dust, dirt, and sand thanks to an unusually robust body combining your "standard" aluminum with aramid fiber materials.



