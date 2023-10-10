The high-end Motorola ThinkPhone is currently 43% off its price for Prime Day; snatch one now
We have amazing news for all Prime Members currently in the market for a top-tier phone at a budget-friendly price. At the moment, Amazon is selling the 256GB version of the stylish Motorola ThinkPhone for a whopping 43% off its price for Prime Day. This means you can snatch this awesome phone with a sweet, sweet $380 discount if you act fast and take advantage of this deal.
With a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset under the hood, coupled with 8GB of RAM, the Motorola ThinkPhone delivers amazing performance and can easily run heavy tasks and games without much trouble.
Also, as a self-respecting top-tier phone, the Motorola ThinkPhone takes beautiful photos, albeit not iPhone-level, and you will definitely look awesome in your gym shots. Moreover, the 50 MP main camera can shoot videos in up to 8K at 30fps, while the 32 MP selfie snapper can capture videos in up to 4K at 30fps. So, it's safe to say that your clips will also look great.
So, with awesome performance, great cameras, incredible battery life, and charging speed, and now available for just $499.99, the Motorola ThinkPhone is a true bang for your buck, especially at the moment during Prime Day. Therefore, don't waste any more time; just tap that deal button at the beginning of the article and snatch a Motorola ThinkPhone at a discounted price now while you still can.
In terms of battery life, the Motorola ThinkPhone sports a big 5000 mAh battery, which should give you around two days on a single charge with moderate usage. On top of that, the phone has 68W wired and 15W wireless charging, with the wired one being able to fill the tank in about 54 minutes.
