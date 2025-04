The newly launched Lenovo Idea Tab Pro sports a neat discount at the official store

Save $60 on the Lenovo Idea Tab Pro $329 99 $389 99 $60 off (15%) The just-released Lenovo Idea Tab Pro is already $60 off at the official store. That's a pretty nice first-time discount you shouldn't ignore. The tablet packs good performance, Google Gemini Support, and a quad JBL speaker system. Get yours with an included Lenovo Tab Pen Plus straight away! Buy at Lenovo

Are you looking for an affordable Galaxy Tab S10 FE alternative? You should have the newest Lenovo Idea Tab Pro on your radar! It was quietly released in the US earlier this month , packing a pretty good spec sheet for a modest $389.99 price. Well, guess what? The official store is already letting you save 15% on it!In other words, you can now buy this newly launched device for $329.99, not $389.99. Although the $60 discount doesn't seem like much, it's the first-ever price cut we've seen, so we recommend taking advantage. Plus, the offer is exclusive — you won't find the Idea Tab Pro at Amazon or Best Buy yet.But what's so good about this affordable iPad alternative for Android users, apart from its sub-$400 asking price? First off, it has a great-looking 12.7-inch 3K display with a buttery-smooth 144Hz refresh rate. As you may know, the base iPad and the iPad Air still have a 60Hz display, so the Lenovo slate is definitely more attractive on that front.Under the hood, the affordable tablet packs a MediaTek Dimensity 8300 SoC, which should handle daily tasks and light gaming perfectly. It's paired with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage, enabling some multitasking. On top of that, it comes with Google Gemini.Let's not forget this Android tablet features a quad JBL speaker system optimized for Dolby Atmos, which delivers top-notch audio. As for software support, you can expect two major OS upgrades, meaning the Idea Tab Pro will receive Android 16 as a final OS version. Security support is set for four years, so at least that's something.In addition, like Galaxy tablets, the Lenovo slate comes with a Tab Pen Plus, letting you sketch or draw with ease. If this package sounds good enough to you, now's your chance to save $60 on the Idea Tab Pro. Get yours at the official store and enjoy your savings.