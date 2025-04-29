iPhone 17 vs iPhone 15: All the expected upgrades and changes explained

Intro





It's been a couple of years since the launch of the iPhone 15 , which introduced meaningful upgrades like a 48 MP main camera, the Dynamic Island, and better performance. Now the iPhone 17 's launch is nearing, and the rumor is that it will finally fix the worst part about the base iPhone models.





Yes, it is exactly what you are thinking, we are—supposedly—about to see a non-Pro iPhone with a smooth 120Hz display. But that's not all! We also expect to see a new selfie camera, a much faster processor, and maybe even better battery life.





iPhone 15 owners will be considering the Chances are that manyowners will be considering the iPhone 17 as an upgrade, so let's see what exactly you can expect from the new model.





Iphone 17 vs iPhone 15 expected differences:





Table of Contents: Design

Display

Performance

Camera

Battery

Specs

Summary





Design and Size

Refined design for higher comfort



The iPhone 15 refined Apple’s design formula with a softer, more comfortable aluminum frame, a textured matte back, and the addition of the Dynamic Island cutout. However, it kept a familiar size and look, with minor ergonomic improvements.



The iPhone 17 , however, is expected to introduce more substantial changes. iPhone 15 . Therefined Apple’s design formula with a softer, more comfortable aluminum frame, a textured matte back, and the addition of the Dynamic Island cutout. However, it kept a familiar size and look, with minor ergonomic improvements.The, however, is expected to introduce more substantial changes. Apple is reportedly using a new splicing process that smooths the transition between the back and frame, providing a seamless, curved feel rather than the sharp edge of the









Both phones have a USB-C port, although the iPhone 15 doesn't support high-speed data transfer and we don't expect the iPhone 17 to support it either — Apple is still reserving that perk for the Pro line.



As for the color options..



iPhone 15 colors are: Black, Green, Yellow, Pink, Blue

The expected iPhone 17 colors are: Black, White, Pink, Teal, Ultramarine The bezels are also getting significantly thinner thanks to new BRS (Border Reduction Structure) technology, making the phone look more modern and immersive.Both phones have a USB-C port, although thedoesn't support high-speed data transfer and we don't expect theto support it either — Apple is still reserving that perk for the Pro line.As for the color options..





Display Differences





iPhone 15



The iPhone 17 is expected to address these longstanding complaints with a 6.27-inch OLED panel featuring ProMotion 120Hz refresh rate — a first for a base iPhone model. It will use Samsung’s newer M14 OLED panel, offering better energy efficiency, a longer lifespan, and higher brightness potential than the M12 panel used in the iPhone 15 .



In short, the iPhone 17 's display should feel smoother, brighter, and more modern — a long-awaited upgrade over the iPhone 15 ’s decent but dated screen.



Receive the latest Apple news Subscribe By subscribing you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy iPhone 17 may have a slightly smaller Face ID module. Thekept the same 6.1-inch OLED panel from previous models but disappointed many by sticking to a 60Hz refresh rate. Brightness improvements were introduced (up to 2000 nits peak outdoors), and the Dynamic Island brought some modern flair, but scrolling and animations didn’t get any smoother compared to older iPhones.Theis expected to address these longstanding complaints with a 6.27-inch OLED panel featuring ProMotion 120Hz refresh rate — a first for a base iPhone model. It will use Samsung’s newer M14 OLED panel, offering better energy efficiency, a longer lifespan, and higher brightness potential than the M12 panel used in theIn short, the's display should feel smoother, brighter, and more modern — a long-awaited upgrade over the’s decent but dated screen.For the biometrics, Apple will surely be sticking to Face ID, though themay have a slightly smaller Face ID module.





Performance and Software

An AI-ready Apple A19 chip





iPhone 15 is still a really capable phone, but the iPhone 17 will, of course, have the advantage.



The iPhone 15 uses the A16 Bionic chip (4nm), a powerful processor initially debuted in the



The iPhone 17 , meanwhile, is expected to feature the new A19 chip — potentially still built on a 3nm process (despite rumors saying it will be built on the 2nm process) but bringing optimizations that improve both power efficiency and processing capabilities. It is also said to feature 8GB of RAM, up from the 6GB in the iPhone 15 , helping the iPhone 17 handle future AI tasks and heavier multitasking better.



Both phones will run iPhone 17 is released. However, Apple's major AI suite, When it comes to performance, theis still a really capable phone, but thewill, of course, have the advantage.Theuses the A16 Bionic chip (4nm), a powerful processor initially debuted in the iPhone 14 Pro series. It delivers smooth everyday performance and efficiency, but it isn't built with AI or future-proofing as a top priority.The, meanwhile, is expected to feature the new A19 chip — potentially still built on a 3nm process (despite rumors saying it will be built on the 2nm process) but bringing optimizations that improve both power efficiency and processing capabilities. It is also said to feature 8GB of RAM, up from the 6GB in the, helping thehandle future AI tasks and heavier multitasking better.Both phones will run iOS 19 by the time theis released. However, Apple's major AI suite, Apple Intelligence , is expected to mature fully only in 2026, so there might not be major functional differences in day-to-day use immediately.





Camera

New, more powerful selfie camera on the iPhone 17





iPhone 17 will offer another important upgrade over the iPhone 15 .



The camera setup on the iPhone 15 is as follows:

48 MP main camera (shoots 24 MP by default with pixel binning, 48 MP optional)

12 MP ultra-wide camera

12 MP selfie camera

While the iPhone 17 camera setup is expected to have:

48 MP main camera (likely refined from the 15's)

12 MP ultra-wide camera

24 MP upgraded selfie camera Photography is where thewill offer another important upgrade over theThe camera setup on theis as follows:While thecamera setup is expected to have:



While both phones rely on a 48 MP main sensor for photography, the iPhone 17 ’s 24 MP selfie camera is a significant leap over the iPhone 15 ’s 12 MP sensor. Selfies should have much sharper details, better low-light performance, and more flexibility for cropping thanks to the higher resolution.



Otherwise, expect improvements in HDR, night mode, and computational photography as Apple typically refines image processing each generation.



Neither model has a dedicated zoom lens though — for that, you would still have to pick one of the Pro models.



Recommended Stories

Battery Life and Charging

Mostly the same





The iPhone 15 delivered results during our gaming battery tests but slightly lower results for browsing and video. It came with a 3,349 mAh battery, and although it supported USB-C, it still offered only 20W wired and 15W MagSafe wireless charging speeds.



The iPhone 17 is expected to feature a slightly larger ~3,600 mAh battery with improvements in efficiency thanks to the new stacked battery technology and chipset optimizations. However, no major gains in fast charging are expected: wired speeds will likely stay around 20-27W.







Specs Comparison

















Summary





The iPhone 17 is shaping up to be a significant upgrade over the iPhone 15 in several key areas. The much smoother and brighter display alone is a massive reason to upgrade, and the faster and more future-proof chipset, a sharper selfie camera, and a more refined ergonomic design aren't too bad either.





If you already own an iPhone 15 and you're satisfied with its performance and camera quality, that's totally fine too, as long as you are not craving that 120Hz too much.



Keep in mind that the pricing for the iPhone 17 could be higher due to global tariffs, so you might have to weigh whether the visual and performance enhancements justify the potential extra cost.



