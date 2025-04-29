Members-only articles read this month:/
iPhone 17 vs iPhone 15: All the expected upgrades and changes explained
Intro
It's been a couple of years since the launch of the iPhone 15, which introduced meaningful upgrades like a 48 MP main camera, the Dynamic Island, and better performance. Now the iPhone 17's launch is nearing, and the rumor is that it will finally fix the worst part about the base iPhone models.
Yes, it is exactly what you are thinking, we are—supposedly—about to see a non-Pro iPhone with a smooth 120Hz display. But that's not all! We also expect to see a new selfie camera, a much faster processor, and maybe even better battery life.
Chances are that many iPhone 15 owners will be considering the iPhone 17 as an upgrade, so let's see what exactly you can expect from the new model.
Iphone 17 vs iPhone 15 expected differences:
|iPhone 17
|iPhone 15
|AI-capable A19 chip
(likely 3nm)
|A16 Bionic
(4nm)
|8 GB RAM
|6 GB
|24 MP selfie camera
|12 MP selfie camera
|6.27" OLED
120Hz ProMotion
Thinner bezels
|6.1" OLED
60Hz
Thicker bezels
|~ 3,600 mAh battery
|3,349 mAh
|Similar wired/wireless speeds
|20W wired
15W MagSafe wireless
|New spliced smoother frame
|Sharper frame
Table of Contents:
Design and Size
Refined design for higher comfort
The iPhone 15 refined Apple’s design formula with a softer, more comfortable aluminum frame, a textured matte back, and the addition of the Dynamic Island cutout. However, it kept a familiar size and look, with minor ergonomic improvements.
The iPhone 17, however, is expected to introduce more substantial changes. Apple is reportedly using a new splicing process that smooths the transition between the back and frame, providing a seamless, curved feel rather than the sharp edge of the iPhone 15.
The bezels are also getting significantly thinner thanks to new BRS (Border Reduction Structure) technology, making the phone look more modern and immersive.
Both phones have a USB-C port, although the iPhone 15 doesn't support high-speed data transfer and we don't expect the iPhone 17 to support it either — Apple is still reserving that perk for the Pro line.

As for the color options..
As for the color options..
Both phones have a USB-C port, although the iPhone 15 doesn't support high-speed data transfer and we don't expect the iPhone 17 to support it either — Apple is still reserving that perk for the Pro line.
As for the color options..
- iPhone 15 colors are: Black, Green, Yellow, Pink, Blue
- The expected iPhone 17 colors are: Black, White, Pink, Teal, Ultramarine
Display Differences
The iPhone 15 kept the same 6.1-inch OLED panel from previous models but disappointed many by sticking to a 60Hz refresh rate. Brightness improvements were introduced (up to 2000 nits peak outdoors), and the Dynamic Island brought some modern flair, but scrolling and animations didn’t get any smoother compared to older iPhones.
The iPhone 17 is expected to address these longstanding complaints with a 6.27-inch OLED panel featuring ProMotion 120Hz refresh rate — a first for a base iPhone model. It will use Samsung’s newer M14 OLED panel, offering better energy efficiency, a longer lifespan, and higher brightness potential than the M12 panel used in the iPhone 15.
In short, the iPhone 17's display should feel smoother, brighter, and more modern — a long-awaited upgrade over the iPhone 15’s decent but dated screen.
For the biometrics, Apple will surely be sticking to Face ID, though the iPhone 17 may have a slightly smaller Face ID module.
The iPhone 17 is expected to address these longstanding complaints with a 6.27-inch OLED panel featuring ProMotion 120Hz refresh rate — a first for a base iPhone model. It will use Samsung’s newer M14 OLED panel, offering better energy efficiency, a longer lifespan, and higher brightness potential than the M12 panel used in the iPhone 15.
In short, the iPhone 17's display should feel smoother, brighter, and more modern — a long-awaited upgrade over the iPhone 15’s decent but dated screen.
For the biometrics, Apple will surely be sticking to Face ID, though the iPhone 17 may have a slightly smaller Face ID module.
Performance and Software
An AI-ready Apple A19 chip
When it comes to performance, the iPhone 15 is still a really capable phone, but the iPhone 17 will, of course, have the advantage.
The iPhone 15 uses the A16 Bionic chip (4nm), a powerful processor initially debuted in the iPhone 14 Pro series. It delivers smooth everyday performance and efficiency, but it isn't built with AI or future-proofing as a top priority.
The iPhone 17, meanwhile, is expected to feature the new A19 chip — potentially still built on a 3nm process (despite rumors saying it will be built on the 2nm process) but bringing optimizations that improve both power efficiency and processing capabilities. It is also said to feature 8GB of RAM, up from the 6GB in the iPhone 15, helping the iPhone 17 handle future AI tasks and heavier multitasking better.
The iPhone 15 uses the A16 Bionic chip (4nm), a powerful processor initially debuted in the iPhone 14 Pro series. It delivers smooth everyday performance and efficiency, but it isn't built with AI or future-proofing as a top priority.
The iPhone 17, meanwhile, is expected to feature the new A19 chip — potentially still built on a 3nm process (despite rumors saying it will be built on the 2nm process) but bringing optimizations that improve both power efficiency and processing capabilities. It is also said to feature 8GB of RAM, up from the 6GB in the iPhone 15, helping the iPhone 17 handle future AI tasks and heavier multitasking better.
Both phones will run iOS 19 by the time the iPhone 17 is released. However, Apple's major AI suite, Apple Intelligence, is expected to mature fully only in 2026, so there might not be major functional differences in day-to-day use immediately.
Camera
New, more powerful selfie camera on the iPhone 17
Photography is where the iPhone 17 will offer another important upgrade over the iPhone 15.
The camera setup on the iPhone 15 is as follows:
The camera setup on the iPhone 15 is as follows:
- 48 MP main camera (shoots 24 MP by default with pixel binning, 48 MP optional)
- 12 MP ultra-wide camera
- 12 MP selfie camera
While the iPhone 17 camera setup is expected to have:
- 48 MP main camera (likely refined from the 15's)
- 12 MP ultra-wide camera
- 24 MP upgraded selfie camera
While both phones rely on a 48 MP main sensor for photography, the iPhone 17’s 24 MP selfie camera is a significant leap over the iPhone 15’s 12 MP sensor. Selfies should have much sharper details, better low-light performance, and more flexibility for cropping thanks to the higher resolution.
Otherwise, expect improvements in HDR, night mode, and computational photography as Apple typically refines image processing each generation.
Neither model has a dedicated zoom lens though — for that, you would still have to pick one of the Pro models.
Battery Life and Charging
Mostly the same
The iPhone 15 delivered results during our gaming battery tests but slightly lower results for browsing and video. It came with a 3,349 mAh battery, and although it supported USB-C, it still offered only 20W wired and 15W MagSafe wireless charging speeds.
The iPhone 17 is expected to feature a slightly larger ~3,600 mAh battery with improvements in efficiency thanks to the new stacked battery technology and chipset optimizations. However, no major gains in fast charging are expected: wired speeds will likely stay around 20-27W.
The iPhone 17 is expected to feature a slightly larger ~3,600 mAh battery with improvements in efficiency thanks to the new stacked battery technology and chipset optimizations. However, no major gains in fast charging are expected: wired speeds will likely stay around 20-27W.
Specs Comparison
Here's a quick look at the expected iPhone 17 vs iPhone15 specs comparison:
|iPhone 17
|iPhone 15
|Size, weight
TBD (similar footprint)
|Size, weight
147.6 x 71.6 x 7.8 mm
171 g
|Screen
6.7" OLED
120Hz ProMotion
|Screen
6.1" OLED
60Hz
|Processor
A19
3nm
|Processor
A16 Bionic
4nm
|Versions:
8/128 GB
8/256 GB
8/512 GB
LPDDR5
|Versions:
6/128 GB
6/256 GB
6/512 GB
LPDDR5
|Cameras:
48 MP main
12 MP ultra
24 MP front
|Cameras:
48 MP main
12 MP ultra
12 MP front
|Battery:
3,600 mAh
|Battery:
3,349 mAh
|Charging:
USB-C
27W wired
MagSafe
|Charging:
USB-C
23W wired
MagSafe
Summary
The iPhone 17 is shaping up to be a significant upgrade over the iPhone 15 in several key areas. The much smoother and brighter display alone is a massive reason to upgrade, and the faster and more future-proof chipset, a sharper selfie camera, and a more refined ergonomic design aren't too bad either.
If you already own an iPhone 15 and you're satisfied with its performance and camera quality, that's totally fine too, as long as you are not craving that 120Hz too much.
Keep in mind that the pricing for the iPhone 17 could be higher due to global tariffs, so you might have to weigh whether the visual and performance enhancements justify the potential extra cost.
