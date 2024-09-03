Save $100 on Galaxy Tab S9 FE!

Samsung's Labor Day Sale is still going strong — last chance to save on Galaxy S24 Ultra and more

Deals
Last week, the Samsung Store launched an epic Labor Day Sale event, offering some of its best Android phones, including the latest foldables, at deeply discounted prices. But why are we telling you this? Because some deals are still available, so it's not too late to save!

That's right! You can still score up to $1,320 off the Galaxy Z Fold 6 with eligible trade-ins and free storage upgrade or receive a $300 Samsung Credit for accessories (which you need to use when purchasing the foldable). There are other things on sale besides Samsung phones, too!

Samsung phone deals

Z Fold 6: Save up to $1,320 at the Samsung Store

The Galaxy Z Fold 6 is now up to $1,320 off with eligible device trade-ins and a free storage upgrade at the Samsung Store. That lands the $2,019.99 smartphone under the $700 mark! Alternatively, you can get a $300 Samsung Credit for accessory purchases alongside your new foldable.
$1320 off (65%) Trade-in
$699 99
$2019 99
Buy at Samsung

Galaxy Z Flip 6: Free storage upgrade and up to $650 off

Are you into clamshell foldables? The Galaxy Z Flip 6 might prove ideal for you, then. This compact device is adorned by Samsung's Labor Day Sale, and you can now get it for up to $650 off with eligible trade-ins. You also get a free storage upgrade on Samsung, saving you an extra $120.
$770 off (63%) Trade-in
$449 99
$1219 99
Buy at Samsung

S24 Ultra: Up to $750 off with trade-in

The Samsung Store's juicy $750 trade-in discount on the Galaxy S24 Ultra is still available! The model can be yours for as low as $549.99 with eligible trade-ins.
$750 off (58%) Trade-in
$549 99
$1299 99
Buy at Samsung


Labor Day may be over and gone, but Samsung isn't done with letting you save on its best phones. Since this is the official store, you'll obviously have to prepare an eligible trade-in to get the best discounts, but that's not necessarily a bad thing.

For one thing, the gorgeous Galaxy S24 Ultra can be yours for as low as $549.99, provided you have a Galaxy S23 Ultra that you no longer need. The Galaxy Z Flip 6 may be another interesting offer, particularly for clamshell foldable phone fans. This puppy is now available with a free storage upgrade on Samsung, plus an extra $650 discount available with trade-ins. That brings your total savings to as much as $770!

Tablet deals

Score up to $950 off the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra

The supreme Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra is still on sale, although technically it's no longer Labor Day. The slate is now $150 off before trade-ins, landing it just under the $1,050 mark. But you can also trade in eligible devices to save up to $800 more, bringing your total savings to as much as $950.
$950 off (79%) Trade-in
$249 99
$1199 99
Buy at Samsung

Galaxy Tab S9+: Up to $820 off with trade-in

Don't need the 14.6-inch Ultra? Get the Galaxy Tab S9+ at the Samsung Store, and you can save up to $820! The 12/256GB tablet arrives for $120 off before trade-ins, and you can save an extra $700 with eligible trade-ins.
$820 off (82%) Trade-in
$179 99
$999 99
Buy at Samsung

Galaxy Tab S9 FE: Save up to $350 with trade-in

The Galaxy Tab S9 FE is a budget model you might want to consider for its high IP rating (IP68). Like its flagship siblings, this bad boy arrives with the S Pen in the box. You can now buy one for up to $350 off with eligible trade-ins, including a $100 discount before trade-ins.
$350 off (78%) Trade-in
$99 99
$449 99
Buy at Samsung


Don't need a new phone? No problem! Samsung continues to sell many of its high-end tablets and some mid-range models at generous discounts. For instance, the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra is now up to $950 off with trade-ins. The discount includes a $150 price cut before any trade-ins, so you can save even if you don't have an eligible device in good condition that you no longer want.

If you don't need the Ultra overkill with its massive 14.6-inch display, consider the Galaxy Tab S9 FE. This model sports a more compact 10.9-inch screen, plus it can now be yours for as low as $99.99!

Deals on accessories

Galaxy Watch 7: save up to $250 with trade-ins

The Samsung Store still gives you a hefty $250 trade-in credit on the Galaxy Watch 7. This high-end wearable can be yours for as low as $49.99 with a 40mm case and no cellular connectivity. The best part? Even Galaxy Watch 4 trade-ins give you a massive $200 discount!
$250 off (83%) Trade-in
$49 99
$299 99
Buy at Samsung

Galaxy Watch 6, 40mm: Save up to $200

Don't want the latest model? Lucky for you because the smaller-sized Galaxy Watch 6 model is now as low as $99.99 at the Samsung Store! The timepiece arrives at $199.99 before trade-ins (instead of $299.99), and you can also save $100 with eligible trade-ins.
$200 off (67%) Trade-in
$99 99
$299 99
Buy at Samsung

Galaxy Buds 3 Pro: Gift and up to $100 off with trade-in

The recently released Galaxy Buds 3 Pro are still available at bargain prices at the official store. You can get a generous $100 price cut even after Labor Day, provided you have old earbuds in good condition that you no longer need. You'll also receive a Buds Case Cover on Samsung ($29.99 value).
$100 off (40%) Trade-in Gift
$149 99
$249 99
Buy at Samsung

Galaxy Buds FE: 20% off without trade-ins

The budget Galaxy Buds FE are also in the discount fun post-Labor Day. These puppies are 20% off at the Samsung Store, and you don't even have to provide a trade-in to get your fair share of savings. The deal applies to both color options (Graphite and White).
$20 off (20%)
$79 99
$99 99
Buy at Samsung

Those seeking a new Samsung wearable or a pair of the latest wireless earbuds are also in luck! Labor Day may be over and gone, but you can still buy the Galaxy Watch 7 for up to $250 off with eligible trade-ins.

The older 40mm Galaxy Watch 6 is another worthwhile choice right now. This timepiece enjoys a $100 price cut before trade-ins, plus an extra $100 discount available with eligible trade-ins.

How about getting new Samsung earbuds? The official store still gives you a free gift plus a $100 discount on the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro with eligible trade-ins. You can also buy the Galaxy Buds FE for 20% off, no trade-in needed.

Before you go, we'd recommend acting quickly if you find any of these offers appealing. After all, they've been here for some time and could expire soon.
