Samsung's Labor Day Sale is still going strong — last chance to save on Galaxy S24 Ultra and more
Last week, the Samsung Store launched an epic Labor Day Sale event, offering some of its best Android phones, including the latest foldables, at deeply discounted prices. But why are we telling you this? Because some deals are still available, so it's not too late to save!
That's right! You can still score up to $1,320 off the Galaxy Z Fold 6 with eligible trade-ins and free storage upgrade or receive a $300 Samsung Credit for accessories (which you need to use when purchasing the foldable). There are other things on sale besides Samsung phones, too!
Labor Day may be over and gone, but Samsung isn't done with letting you save on its best phones. Since this is the official store, you'll obviously have to prepare an eligible trade-in to get the best discounts, but that's not necessarily a bad thing.
Don't need a new phone? No problem! Samsung continues to sell many of its high-end tablets and some mid-range models at generous discounts. For instance, the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra is now up to $950 off with trade-ins. The discount includes a $150 price cut before any trade-ins, so you can save even if you don't have an eligible device in good condition that you no longer want.
If you don't need the Ultra overkill with its massive 14.6-inch display, consider the Galaxy Tab S9 FE. This model sports a more compact 10.9-inch screen, plus it can now be yours for as low as $99.99!
Samsung phone deals
For one thing, the gorgeous Galaxy S24 Ultra can be yours for as low as $549.99, provided you have a Galaxy S23 Ultra that you no longer need. The Galaxy Z Flip 6 may be another interesting offer, particularly for clamshell foldable phone fans. This puppy is now available with a free storage upgrade on Samsung, plus an extra $650 discount available with trade-ins. That brings your total savings to as much as $770!
Tablet deals
Deals on accessories
Those seeking a new Samsung wearable or a pair of the latest wireless earbuds are also in luck! Labor Day may be over and gone, but you can still buy the Galaxy Watch 7 for up to $250 off with eligible trade-ins.
The older 40mm Galaxy Watch 6 is another worthwhile choice right now. This timepiece enjoys a $100 price cut before trade-ins, plus an extra $100 discount available with eligible trade-ins.
How about getting new Samsung earbuds? The official store still gives you a free gift plus a $100 discount on the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro with eligible trade-ins. You can also buy the Galaxy Buds FE for 20% off, no trade-in needed.
Before you go, we'd recommend acting quickly if you find any of these offers appealing. After all, they've been here for some time and could expire soon.
