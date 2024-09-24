Google Pixel 8 Pro with 38% discount!

Tim Cook and Jimmy Fallon discuss Cook's Apple career, iPhone 16, and more during NYC stroll

By
0 comments
Jimmy Fallon, host of The Tonight Show, was hanging out at the Fifth Avenue Apple Store on Friday and had his new iPhone 16 handed to him outside the store by none other than Apple CEO Tim Cook. That's service! Actually, Fallon was wearing a Vision Pro headset and at first, made a joke that the spatial computer made it appear that Tim Cook was handing him his iPhone. After putting his hands all over the executive's face, Fallon realizes that the real Tim Cook had handed him his new phone (obviously part of the joke).

Since the executive was about to walk over to the Upper East Side Apple Store, he decided to walk with Fallon and they had a conversation. Cook admits that he likes to visit the Fifth Avenue Apple Store every year when the new iPhone models are released "because it's sort of the center of the world and the enthusiasm is incredible there." Fallon asked Cook if he feels like a rock star on iPhone launch days when he visits Apple Stores. While admitting that for him it is an out-of-body experience, Tim  says that he reminds himself that those screaming at his appearance are just expressing their love for Apple "and I just happen to be the person they attribute it to."

Cook says that he has worked at Apple for 27 years and not once did he ever suspect that he would be named CEO of the tech giant. He was first given the CEO title when then-CEO Steve Jobs temporarily stepped down due to health reasons in January 2009, just two years after unveiling the iPhone with a masterful performance. That summer, Jobs returned to his CEO position at Apple before giving it up for good in August 2011, less than two months before he passed from pancreatic cancer. Tim Cook took over as Apple CEO and has had this position ever since.

The productivity and creativity of computers got Cook interested in these devices while a college student at Auburn. When Fallon asks Cook what about the new iPhone 16 series has him the most excited, he answers, "all of it." He also mentions Apple Intelligence even making it clear that Apple's AI initiative will start its staggered release in October (unless you install the iOS 18.1 beta which currently has just awful battery life).

Some of the AI features Tim brings up include the ability to generate summaries of emails, a great time saver for busy executives like Cook. Apple's CEO mentions two features not expected to arrive until December, the Image Playground (which will create images based on your descriptions), and Genmoji (which creates custom emojis based on your descriptions). Both of these features were not part of the iOS 18.1 beta which means they will probably arrive in December when iOS 18.2 is expected.

Finally, the pair arrive at the Upper East Side Apple Store and the CEO enters the store leaving Fallon to read an iMessage sent to him by Cook. It makes for a humorous ending to an interesting video.
Alan Friedman
