The extremely loud JBL Xtreme 3 is on sale at a bargain price at Walmart

The JBL Xtreme 3 in Blue is on sale at a sweet $152 discount at Walmart. The speaker has awesome sound and is perfect for big gatherings, as it can get very loud. Moreover, it can double as a power bank and offers up to 15 hours of listening time. A solid IP67 dust and water resistant rating is also present, giving it great durability. The speaker is a real bang for your buck, so act fast and save on one now!

As for the speaker itself, the JBL Xtreme 3 is loud. It boasts two woofers, two tweeters, and two JBL Bass Radiators, and it's great for big gatherings. To top it off, it supports JBL's PartyBoost feature, allowing you to pair it with compatible JBL speakers for an even more incredible listening experience.In addition, it packs a high IP67 dust and water resistant rating, which means it's completely dust-tight and can survive water submersion of up to 3 feet for up to 30 minutes. So, yeah, this is one pretty durableIt has a lot to offer in the battery department as well, with up to 15 hours of listening time on a single charge. The best thing is that it can even double as a power bank, charging your phone while blasting your favorite tunes.Overall, the JBL Xtreme 3 is a pretty impressive. Moreover, the attractive discount at Walmart makes it even more compelling. Therefore, we strongly suggest not wasting time! Tap the deal button at the beginning of this article and save on a brand-new JBL Xtreme 3 now!