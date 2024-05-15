The extremely loud JBL Xtreme 3 is on sale at a bargain price at Walmart

Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!

The JBL Xtreme 3 is among the best Bluetooth speakers you can buy, and right now, it's sweetly discounted at Walmart. The retailer is selling the Blue-colored option of this bad boy for $227.99, down from $379.95, allowing you to score sweet savings of $152 by taking advantage of this deal.

JBL Xtreme 3 in Blue: Now $152 OFF at Walmart!

The JBL Xtreme 3 in Blue is on sale at a sweet $152 discount at Walmart. The speaker has awesome sound and is perfect for big gatherings, as it can get very loud. Moreover, it can double as a power bank and offers up to 15 hours of listening time. A solid IP67 dust and water resistant rating is also present, giving it great durability. The speaker is a real bang for your buck, so act fast and save on one now!
$152 off (40%)
$227 99
$379 95
Sadly, the offer can't compare to the whopping $200 (53%) discount Amazon had on the JBL Xtreme 3 a few weeks ago. That was a really phenomenal deal. However, $152 off is still a pretty awesome sale. We don't see it for a first time, though, as the speaker enjoyed the same price cut in March.

As for the speaker itself, the JBL Xtreme 3 is loud. It boasts two woofers, two tweeters, and two JBL Bass Radiators, and it's great for big gatherings. To top it off, it supports JBL's PartyBoost feature, allowing you to pair it with compatible JBL speakers for an even more incredible listening experience.

In addition, it packs a high IP67 dust and water resistant rating, which means it's completely dust-tight and can survive water submersion of up to 3 feet for up to 30 minutes. So, yeah, this is one pretty durable Bluetooth speaker.

It has a lot to offer in the battery department as well, with up to 15 hours of listening time on a single charge. The best thing is that it can even double as a power bank, charging your phone while blasting your favorite tunes.

Overall, the JBL Xtreme 3 is a pretty impressive Bluetooth speaker. Moreover, the attractive discount at Walmart makes it even more compelling. Therefore, we strongly suggest not wasting time! Tap the deal button at the beginning of this article and save on a brand-new JBL Xtreme 3 now!
Preslav Mladenov
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.

