The extremely loud JBL Xtreme 3 is on sale at a bargain price at Walmart
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
The JBL Xtreme 3 is among the best Bluetooth speakers you can buy, and right now, it's sweetly discounted at Walmart. The retailer is selling the Blue-colored option of this bad boy for $227.99, down from $379.95, allowing you to score sweet savings of $152 by taking advantage of this deal.
Sadly, the offer can't compare to the whopping $200 (53%) discount Amazon had on the JBL Xtreme 3 a few weeks ago. That was a really phenomenal deal. However, $152 off is still a pretty awesome sale. We don't see it for a first time, though, as the speaker enjoyed the same price cut in March.
In addition, it packs a high IP67 dust and water resistant rating, which means it's completely dust-tight and can survive water submersion of up to 3 feet for up to 30 minutes. So, yeah, this is one pretty durable Bluetooth speaker.
Overall, the JBL Xtreme 3 is a pretty impressive Bluetooth speaker. Moreover, the attractive discount at Walmart makes it even more compelling. Therefore, we strongly suggest not wasting time! Tap the deal button at the beginning of this article and save on a brand-new JBL Xtreme 3 now!
As for the speaker itself, the JBL Xtreme 3 is loud. It boasts two woofers, two tweeters, and two JBL Bass Radiators, and it's great for big gatherings. To top it off, it supports JBL's PartyBoost feature, allowing you to pair it with compatible JBL speakers for an even more incredible listening experience.
It has a lot to offer in the battery department as well, with up to 15 hours of listening time on a single charge. The best thing is that it can even double as a power bank, charging your phone while blasting your favorite tunes.
