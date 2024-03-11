Оrder Meta Quest 3 for $499.99 now!

Snatch the JBL Xtreme 3 party Bluetooth speaker at a bargain price through this deal

We are back with another sweet deal on the incredible JBL Xtreme 3 Bluetooth speaker. This time, the offer is at Walmart and the discount is on the Blue-colored version, although the black-colored one is also discounted but at a lower markdown.

At the moment, the JBL Xtreme 3 in Blue is on sale for just $227.77 at Walmart. If you subtract $227.77 from the speaker's usual price of $379.95, you'll see that you now have the chance to snag this bad boy for $152.18 off its price by pulling the trigger on this sweet deal while you still can.

JBL Xtreme 3 in Blue: Save $152!

The Blue-colored JBL Xtreme 3 is currently on sale for $152 off its price at Walmart. The speaker has amazing sound and can get very loud, which makes it perfect for big gatherings. Furthermore, it can double as a power bank and charge your phone. This bad boy is a real value for money. So, be sure to act fast and get one by tapping the deal button below!
$152 off (40%)
$227 77
$379 95
Buy at Walmart


With two woofers, two tweeters, and two JBL Bass Radiators, the JBL Xtreme 3 can get very loud while delivering clear sound with deep bass. This makes it perfect for large gatherings and parties. On top of that, the JBL Xtreme 3 supports JBL's PartyBoost functionality, which means you can easily pair it with other PartyBoost-compatible JBL speakers in case your party needs extra oomph.

Furthermore, the speaker boasts a solid IP67 dust and water-resistant rating, ensuring outstanding durability. You can use it outdoors without worrying that Mother Nature may damage it with heavy rain or abrasive beach sand.

As for battery life, the JBL Xtreme 3 delivers up to 15 hours of playback on a single charge. Additionally, the speaker can double as a power bank and charge your phone while you're blasting your favorite songs. That said, given how battery life depends on how loud you are listening to your songs, the speaker may not last you 15 hours if you are using it at its full capabilities.

The JBL Xtreme 3 is a remarkable Bluetooth speaker, and you should not miss out on this chance to snatch it for less. So, tap that deal button and get your JBL Xtreme 3 at a discounted price today!
