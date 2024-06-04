Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!

For less than $70, you can get Samsung's Galaxy Buds FE and enjoy good sound and ANC on the cheap

By
0comments
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
For less than $70, you can get Samsung's Galaxy Buds FE and enjoy good sound and ANC on the cheap
It's always nice to snag a pair of great-sounding earbuds at a discounted price. That's why we are happy to report that Lady Luck is giving you yet another opportunity to score sweet savings on awesome earphones, as Samsung's latest Galaxy Buds FE are just irresistible on Amazon right now.

These bad boys are discounted by a whopping 30%, allowing you to get a pair for under the $70 mark and save $30 in the process. Furthermore, this irresistible deal brings the earbuds’ price to its lowest ever on Amazon. You should hurry up, though, as there is also a 'Limited-time deal' banner, which suggests the offer may expire soon.

Samsung Galaxy Buds FE: Get them for less than $70!

The Galaxy Buds FE are now on sale for $30 off their price and can be yours for less than $70 through this deal. They offer good sound and ANC, and have decent battery life. They are a real steal at their current price, so act fast and snag a pair for less while you can!
$30 off (30%)
Buy at Amazon


Being on the budget side, the Galaxy Buds FE may not be able to compare with Samsung's top-of-the-line Galaxy Buds 2 Pro, but they still offer a pretty good sound for their price. Furthermore, their default sound profile boasts punchy bass. But you can easily tailor them to your taste via the EQ functionality in the Samsung Wearable app, in case their out-of-the-box sound isn't your cup of tea. However, since the app isn't available on iOS, you won't be able to customize the audio of your earbuds if you own an iPhone.

Despite packing a budget price tag, the earphones also boast ANC, which, surprisingly, does a great job of muting the world. Of course, the performance of the noise cancellation relies on a good fit. And while the earbuds block out noise effectively, they are still a far cry from the ANC offered by some of the best earbuds on the market. This is to be expected, given the affordable price.

Battery life is also good, with the earphones delivering up to 6 hours of listening time with ANC on and roughly 8.5 hours with their ANC off. Add the case, and their battery life goes up to 21 hours

Overall, the Galaxy Buds FE are pretty great earphones, so don't waste time and snag a pair now while you can!
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/314-200/Preslav-Mladenov.jpg
Preslav Mladenov News and Affiliate Content Writer
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.

Recommended Stories

Samsung Galaxy Buds - Deals History
18 stories
04 Jun, 2024
For less than $70, you can get Samsung's Galaxy Buds FE and enjoy good sound and ANC on the cheap
30 May, 2024
Woot's bonkers deal on the top-notch Galaxy Buds 2 Pro is still live but not for long
29 May, 2024
You can now score new Galaxy Buds 2 for less than $80 if you can overlook one thing
21 May, 2024
Hardcore Samsung fans can't get a better deal than the noise-cancelling Galaxy Buds FE right now
16 May, 2024
Make your heart sing with the top-tier Galaxy Buds 2 Pro at a heavily discounted price
Expand timeline
Loading ...
Loading Comments...

Popular stories

The time has come for T-Mobile to fix the issue that is ripping off wireless customers
The time has come for T-Mobile to fix the issue that is ripping off wireless customers
T-Mobile reps say "no phone"? Well, high five them and buy it elsewhere
T-Mobile reps say "no phone"? Well, high five them and buy it elsewhere
T-Mobile customer has no grocery money left after being overcharged by carrier
T-Mobile customer has no grocery money left after being overcharged by carrier
Welcome change for T-Mobile users revealed by iOS update
Welcome change for T-Mobile users revealed by iOS update
T-Mobile customers won't have to wait much longer for satellite texting, FCC filing reveals
T-Mobile customers won't have to wait much longer for satellite texting, FCC filing reveals
iPhone 16 Pro will have a huge camera island, new images reveal
iPhone 16 Pro will have a huge camera island, new images reveal

Latest News

Google's testing a dark mode feature for websites in its iPhone app
Google's testing a dark mode feature for websites in its iPhone app
It's not too late to get the performance-oriented OnePlus 12R at a lovely discount on Amazon
It's not too late to get the performance-oriented OnePlus 12R at a lovely discount on Amazon
Amazon's lovely discount on the impressive Soundcore Liberty 3 Pro makes them cheap and a true bargain
Amazon's lovely discount on the impressive Soundcore Liberty 3 Pro makes them cheap and a true bargain
Samsung faces rising competition as foldable phones might reach nearly 5% market share by 2028
Samsung faces rising competition as foldable phones might reach nearly 5% market share by 2028
Is the iPhone Fold doomed to follow Apple Vision Pro's fate?
Is the iPhone Fold doomed to follow Apple Vision Pro's fate?
Samsung confirms the Galaxy Watch FE is real
Samsung confirms the Galaxy Watch FE is real
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless