For less than $70, you can get Samsung's Galaxy Buds FE and enjoy good sound and ANC on the cheap

Samsung Galaxy Buds FE: Get them for less than $70! The Galaxy Buds FE are now on sale for $30 off their price and can be yours for less than $70 through this deal. They offer good sound and ANC, and have decent battery life. They are a real steal at their current price, so act fast and snag a pair for less while you can! $30 off (30%) Buy at Amazon

Being on the budget side, the Galaxy Buds FE may not be able to compare with Samsung's top-of-the-line Galaxy Buds 2 Pro , but they still offer a pretty good sound for their price. Furthermore, their default sound profile boasts punchy bass. But you can easily tailor them to your taste via the EQ functionality in the Samsung Wearable app, in case their out-of-the-box sound isn't your cup of tea. However, since the app isn't available on iOS, you won't be able to customize the audio of your earbuds if you own an iPhone.Despite packing a budget price tag, the earphones also boast ANC, which, surprisingly, does a great job of muting the world. Of course, the performance of the noise cancellation relies on a good fit. And while the earbuds block out noise effectively, they are still a far cry from the ANC offered by some of the best earbuds on the market . This is to be expected, given the affordable price.Battery life is also good, with the earphones delivering up to 6 hours of listening time with ANC on and roughly 8.5 hours with their ANC off. Add the case, and their battery life goes up to 21 hoursOverall, the Galaxy Buds FE are pretty great earphones, so don't waste time and snag a pair now while you can!