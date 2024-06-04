For less than $70, you can get Samsung's Galaxy Buds FE and enjoy good sound and ANC on the cheap
It's always nice to snag a pair of great-sounding earbuds at a discounted price. That's why we are happy to report that Lady Luck is giving you yet another opportunity to score sweet savings on awesome earphones, as Samsung's latest Galaxy Buds FE are just irresistible on Amazon right now.
These bad boys are discounted by a whopping 30%, allowing you to get a pair for under the $70 mark and save $30 in the process. Furthermore, this irresistible deal brings the earbuds’ price to its lowest ever on Amazon. You should hurry up, though, as there is also a 'Limited-time deal' banner, which suggests the offer may expire soon.
Being on the budget side, the Galaxy Buds FE may not be able to compare with Samsung's top-of-the-line Galaxy Buds 2 Pro, but they still offer a pretty good sound for their price. Furthermore, their default sound profile boasts punchy bass. But you can easily tailor them to your taste via the EQ functionality in the Samsung Wearable app, in case their out-of-the-box sound isn't your cup of tea. However, since the app isn't available on iOS, you won't be able to customize the audio of your earbuds if you own an iPhone.
Battery life is also good, with the earphones delivering up to 6 hours of listening time with ANC on and roughly 8.5 hours with their ANC off. Add the case, and their battery life goes up to 21 hours
Overall, the Galaxy Buds FE are pretty great earphones, so don't waste time and snag a pair now while you can!
Despite packing a budget price tag, the earphones also boast ANC, which, surprisingly, does a great job of muting the world. Of course, the performance of the noise cancellation relies on a good fit. And while the earbuds block out noise effectively, they are still a far cry from the ANC offered by some of the best earbuds on the market. This is to be expected, given the affordable price.
