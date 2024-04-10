The JBL Pulse 4 offers a loud sound and a gorgeous light show and is now $100 off on Amazon

Save on your new Galaxy S24 Series phone!

By
Deals Audio
If you are looking for a pair of Pro-grade earbuds that don't break the bank, feel free to snag a pair of JBL's premium Tour PRO+ earbuds for 45% off their price on Amazon. But if you want a loud Bluetooth speaker on the cheap, continue reading ahead.

Amazon is also selling JBL's budget-friendly Pulse 4 Bluetooth speaker at a gorgeous $100 discount, allowing you to snag one for 40% off its price. Furthermore, both the Black and White color options are discounted by that much. So, you can pick the variant that fits your taste the best and save some cash regardless of your choice.

Truth be told, the JBL Pulse 4 has seen better deals in the past. In January, the speaker was discounted by a whopping 48%, allowing deal hunters to save $121. Nevertheless, a $100 is still a pretty nice price cut that lets you snag a nice speaker on the cheap.

With a powerful 360-degree speaker array, the JBL Pulse 4 delivers loud sound, making it great for big gatherings. It also supports JBL's PartyBoost functionality, which allows you to, well, boost your party by pairing it with another compatible JBL speaker. Moreover, it comes with a 360-degree LED light show and a solid IPX7 water-resistance rating.

As for battery life, the JBL Pulse 4 provides up to 12 hours of playtime on a single charge. However, we should note that it may not last you that long if you are blasting your songs at full capacity, as battery life depends on the loudness you play.

The JBL Pulse 4 is still a bang for your buck, despite being released in 2019. Furthermore, it's currently an even bigger bargain thanks to that sweet $100 discount on Amazon. So, tap the deal button at the beginning of the article and snag one at a heavily discounted price now while you can!
