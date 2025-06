At $160 off, the JBL Boombox 3 hits its lowest price of 2025 in this flash deal

JBL Boombox 3: $160 off at Woot $339 95 $499 95 $160 off (32%) Woot slashes the big and powerful JBL Boombox 3 down to its best price of 2025. For a limited time, you can buy this unit with a $160 discount, which makes it way more attractive than usual. It ships with a 90-day seller's warranty. Buy at Woot JBL Boombox 3: $122 off at Walmart $377 94 $499 95 $122 off (24%) Over at Walmart, the same Boombox 3 sells at $122 off its original price. Over here, you get a full one-year manufacturer's warranty, and the offer doesn't appear to be time-sensitive. Buy at Walmart

One of the most powerful JBL speakers is way cheaper—but only for an extremely limited time. We're talking, of course, about the Boombox 3, which is 32% off its original $499.95 asking price at Woot. That brings the big fella to only $339.95 and down to its best price of 2025.You have a very limited time window here, as we mentioned. Woot will only keep this sale until June 10 at 11:59 PM CT, but it could always sell out sooner. The unit ships with a 90-day Woot limited warranty, so keep that in mind.Don't fancy a portable Bluetooth speaker with such a warranty? Consider Walmart's offer then, but be prepared to cough up more. Right now, the model in Black sports a $122 discount, which may sound good enough to some users but is no match for Woot's incredible $160 price cut.Undeniably pricey, the Boombox 3 delivers a lot. With its big size and IP67 rating, it's an ideal pick for casual pool and beach parties with friends. The speaker is more than loud enough to keep people entertained for hours, too.Out of the box, the JBL unit is quite bass-heavy, delivering ideal audio for casual listening. That said, the thumping low end doesn't overpower the rest of the mix. On top of that, it gets extra loud, yet the sound doesn't distort at max volumes, which is always welcome. And if you're not all that into bass-heavy audio, the JBL Portable app offers EQ customizations to fine-tune it to your taste.With extras like Bluetooth Multipoint, a powerbank to charge your devices, and wired listening options, the JBL Boombox 3 easily outperforms many other large-sized speakers on the market. Its battery life is spot-on as well, and you can get up to 24 hours of nonstop music.Overall, the JBL Boombox 3 is a fantastic choice for music lovers seeking a loud and bold sound. Its original asking price might certainly put off some users, but at $160 off on Woot, it's a deal you wouldn't want to miss.