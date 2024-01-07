Amazon discounts the light show-capable JBL Pulse 4 Bluetooth speaker by a whopping 48%; save big while you can





JBL Pulse 4: Now $121 off on Amazon! Get the JBL Pulse 4 for a whopping $121 off on Amazon. The speaker delivers awesome sound, offers its own light show, and is a real bang for your buck at the moment. $121 off (48%) Buy at Amazon



The JBL Pulse 4 comes equipped with a 360-degree speaker array, which delivers loud sound, perfect for big gatherings. Additionally, the speaker has support for JBL's PartyBoost functionality, which lets you pair your JBL Pulse 4 with other compatible JBL speakers for an even more amazing listening experience.



For even more incredible party time, the JBL Pulse 4 also offers a 360-degree LED light show with four different profiles. In addition to that, the speaker has an IPX7 water-resistance rating, allowing it to withstand water submersion in up to 3 feet for 30 minutes.



As for battery life, the JBL Pulse 4 should be able to offer you up to 12 hours of playback time on a single charge. However, we should also point out that battery life depends on how loudly you're blasting your songs. Therefore, the speaker might not last you for that long if you are using it at its full capabilities.



The JBL Pulse 4 offers good sound and an awesome light show. All that at a budget-friendly price. Furthermore, the speaker is currently an even bigger bargain thanks to Amazon's 48% discount. Just be sure to act fast and capitalize on this deal today.

Sometimes, you just need a Bluetooth speaker with amazing powerful sound to listen to your favorite Taylor Swift songs. Unfortunately, though, such a speaker will usually set you back a lot of cash, but... not today.You see, at the moment, Amazon has the budget-friendly JBL Pulse 4 Bluetooth speaker on sale with an impressive, jaw-dropping 48% discount. Such a massive price cut means you will score incredible savings of about $121 if you stop dilly-dallying and pull the trigger on this amazing offer now. Furthermore, both color options are currently enjoying the same discount, so you'll save some cash regardless of which color variant you go for.