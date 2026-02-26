Amazon slashes up to $150 off the former Bose QuietComfort Ultra flagship headphones









Bose QuietComfort Ultra in Deep Plum: Save $150! $150 off (35%) Amazon has slashed a whole $150 off the Bose QuietComfort Ultra in Deep Plum, dropping these high-end cans to just under $280. And that is a bargain price for the high-end sound, incredible ANC, and phenomenal comfort they bring to the table. So, if you don't mind the color, act fast and save while the deal lasts! Buy at Amazon Bose QuietComfort Ultra in Sandstone: Save $100 on Amazon! $100 off (23%) Alternately, you can go and snag the model in Sandstone for $100 off. Saving $100 on some of the best headphones money can buy is still a deal worth jumping on. Buy at Amazon



Sure, the Bose QuietComfort Ultra aren’t the company’s latest flagship wireless cans anymore, but that doesn’t mean they aren’t worth getting—especially at this price point. Keep in mind that these were Bose’s top-of-the-line model before the release of the second generation, so you're in for a real treat.



Recommended For You



True to the "Comfort" in their name, these are exceptionally comfy. They boast plush cushioning and spacious earcups designed to prevent ear fatigue, making them a dream for marathon listening sessions. All that is complemented by up to 24 hours of battery life, giving you enough juice for a full day of playback.



For me, the only downside—aside from the usual high price, which this Amazon deal fortunately remedies—is the lack of an official IP rating for dust and water resistance. This means you should be careful with them and definitely avoid wearing them to the gym. That said, since main competitors like the



Nevertheless, the value these puppies bring to the table is unparalleled. So, don’t hesitate—grab a pair of brand-new Bose QuietComfort Ultra headphones at an unbeatable price today! Sure, the Bose QuietComfort Ultra aren’t the company’s latest flagship wireless cans anymore, but that doesn’t mean they aren’t worth getting—especially at this price point. Keep in mind that these were Bose’s top-of-the-line model before the release of the second generation, so you're in for a real treat.As proper high-end cans, these deliver top-quality sound and support head tracking and Bose’s Immersive Audio for a truly three-dimensional experience. Combined with some of the best ANC (Active Noise Cancellation) on the market, they allow you to fully immerse yourself in your tunes without outside noise ruining the vibe. Plus, you can tailor the audio to your taste via the EQ in the Bose Music app.True to the "Comfort" in their name, these are exceptionally comfy. They boast plush cushioning and spacious earcups designed to prevent ear fatigue, making them a dream for marathon listening sessions. All that is complemented by up to 24 hours of battery life, giving you enough juice for a full day of playback.For me, the only downside—aside from the usual high price, which this Amazon deal fortunately remedies—is the lack of an official IP rating for dust and water resistance. This means you should be careful with them and definitely avoid wearing them to the gym. That said, since main competitors like the Sony WH-1000XM6 and the AirPods Max also lack official IP ratings, it seems to be a downside that plagues most high-end headphones in this class.Nevertheless, the value these puppies bring to the table is unparalleled. So, don’t hesitate—grab a pair of brand-new Bose QuietComfort Ultra headphones at an unbeatable price today!

Try Noble Mobile for only $10 Get unlimited talk, text, & data on the T-Mobile 5G Network plus earn cash back for data you don’t use. Buy at Noble Moblie

As a music lover, I can’t really imagine doing anything without a song running in the background. Whether I’m commuting to the office or just walking down the street, I’m usually blasting my favorite hip-hop songs and beats. If you’re like me, then you know how important it is to have a pair of high-quality cans.Sadly, only a small number of wireless headphones deliver the high-fidelity sound we audiophiles demand—and the even sadder part is that they usually cost a pretty penny. But that’s precisely why Amazon’s current deal on the Bose QuietComfort Ultra is an opportunity you shouldn’t miss. Saving up to $150 on premium headphones isn’t something you see every day. The only caveat is that this hefty discount applies specifically to the Deep Plum color, which might not be everyone’s cup of tea. On the bright side, you can still snag the Sandstone or Black models for $100 off, which is a solid discount for some of the best headphones on the market.