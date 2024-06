New Amazon deal knocks one particular JBL Flip 6 model down to its second-best price

Save $35 on the JBL Flip 6 in Red! Are you a fan of the color red? Do you also need a portable speaker with a sturdy and lightweight design in your favorite color? Amazon understands your needs! And that's why it offers the JBL Flip 6 in Red at its second-best price! The speaker is now 27% off its list price of about $130, making it a dream come true. With PartyBoost support, IP67 rating, and great sound for its compact size, this speaker is one of the best options for bargain hunters right now. $35 off (27%) Buy at Amazon Save $33 on the JBL Flip 6 at Walmart But not everyone likes red, right? Not to worry if you're one of those. The IP67-rated speaker is also available at discounted prices at Walmart. Over here, you can save 25% on the speaker in Blue and four other colors. This bad boy has a great portable design, offers a top-notch sound that's surprisingly loud given its small size and offers up to 12 hours of playtime. Don't miss out on this deal and save 25% through Walmart's deal. $33 off (26%) $96 57 $129 95 Buy at Walmart

Remember Walmart's deal that lets you save 25% on the ultra-popular JBL Flip 6 in almost all available colors? Well, Amazon now holds a discount on one particular paintjob that will sweep you off your feet! If you like red, hurry up and get your popular portable Bluetooth speaker at its second-best price! The model in Red is now 27% cheaper on Amazon!Although this budget speaker has a reasonable MSRP of about $130, it's not often that you can see it for under $95. In fact, this 27% markdown has been topped at Amazon only during major shopping events. So, it's definitely quite attractive!Still, while Amazon's deal is undoubtedly juicier than what we're used to seeing, not everyone likes red. If you're one of those, head over to Walmart. The seller still spoils users for choice with its 25% markdown on almost all available coatings!While it may not get exceptionally loud like the discounted JBL Boombox 3 , the JBL Flip 6 is still good enough to amaze most users. It stands out with high portability, great audio for such a small size, and reasonable battery life. Durable and well-built, the speaker also boasts an IP67 rating, just like most of the best waterproof speakers for the summer You certainly can't heat up a large gathering with this budget speaker, but small groups of people should be pretty happy with the Flip 6's audio output. Of course, it's not ideal for those who want to distinguish every element of their favorite music. But we have to remember that it's not designed for critical listening anyway.If you'd like more of the JBL Signature Sound, you can use the PartyBoost feature via the app. This "stack mode" lets you connect different speakers of the brand for a more rocking party.With an equally good battery life, the Flip 6 is a dream come true for any and every bargain hunter right now. Get yours in Red and save 27% on Amazon before this awesome deal goes poof!