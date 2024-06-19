New Amazon deal knocks one particular JBL Flip 6 model down to its second-best price
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Up Next:
Remember Walmart's deal that lets you save 25% on the ultra-popular JBL Flip 6 in almost all available colors? Well, Amazon now holds a discount on one particular paintjob that will sweep you off your feet! If you like red, hurry up and get your popular portable Bluetooth speaker at its second-best price! The model in Red is now 27% cheaper on Amazon!
Although this budget speaker has a reasonable MSRP of about $130, it's not often that you can see it for under $95. In fact, this 27% markdown has been topped at Amazon only during major shopping events. So, it's definitely quite attractive!
Still, while Amazon's deal is undoubtedly juicier than what we're used to seeing, not everyone likes red. If you're one of those, head over to Walmart. The seller still spoils users for choice with its 25% markdown on almost all available coatings!
You certainly can't heat up a large gathering with this budget speaker, but small groups of people should be pretty happy with the Flip 6's audio output. Of course, it's not ideal for those who want to distinguish every element of their favorite music. But we have to remember that it's not designed for critical listening anyway.
If you'd like more of the JBL Signature Sound, you can use the PartyBoost feature via the app. This "stack mode" lets you connect different speakers of the brand for a more rocking party.
With an equally good battery life, the Flip 6 is a dream come true for any and every bargain hunter right now. Get yours in Red and save 27% on Amazon before this awesome deal goes poof!
Although this budget speaker has a reasonable MSRP of about $130, it's not often that you can see it for under $95. In fact, this 27% markdown has been topped at Amazon only during major shopping events. So, it's definitely quite attractive!
Still, while Amazon's deal is undoubtedly juicier than what we're used to seeing, not everyone likes red. If you're one of those, head over to Walmart. The seller still spoils users for choice with its 25% markdown on almost all available coatings!
While it may not get exceptionally loud like the discounted JBL Boombox 3, the JBL Flip 6 is still good enough to amaze most users. It stands out with high portability, great audio for such a small size, and reasonable battery life. Durable and well-built, the speaker also boasts an IP67 rating, just like most of the best waterproof speakers for the summer.
You certainly can't heat up a large gathering with this budget speaker, but small groups of people should be pretty happy with the Flip 6's audio output. Of course, it's not ideal for those who want to distinguish every element of their favorite music. But we have to remember that it's not designed for critical listening anyway.
If you'd like more of the JBL Signature Sound, you can use the PartyBoost feature via the app. This "stack mode" lets you connect different speakers of the brand for a more rocking party.
With an equally good battery life, the Flip 6 is a dream come true for any and every bargain hunter right now. Get yours in Red and save 27% on Amazon before this awesome deal goes poof!
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Recommended Stories
19 Jun, 2024New Amazon deal knocks one particular JBL Flip 6 model down to its second-best price
18 Jun, 2024The JBL Pulse 5 Bluetooth speaker offers loud sound and an eye-catching light show for less on Amazon Amazon's epic Black Friday deal on the JBL Boombox 3 is still up for grabs
15 Jun, 2024The premium Sonos Move 2 speaker can still be yours at a record low price through this deal Get the ultra-compact Marshall Willen speaker at its best price ever on Amazon
Loading ...
Things that are NOT allowed: