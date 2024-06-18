Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!

Amazon's epic Black Friday deal on the JBL Boombox 3 is still up for grabs
Did you know Amazon's epic Black Friday deal on the exceptionally loud JBL Boombox 3 is still here? Well, it is! So, if you missed the first chance to get this boombox-style speaker, now's still a perfect time to save $150 on it.

Save 30% on the incredible Boombox 3 at Amazon

One of the best JBL speakers ever made, the Boombox 3, remains at its Black Friday price on Amazon! At 30% off, the speaker is a dream come true for fans of super loud music and thumping bass. It has EQ customizations via the JBL Portable app, supports PartyBoost, and offers up to 24 hours of playtime. The deal only applies to the model in Black.
$150 off (30%)
Buy at Amazon


Last week, the speaker was $150 off its usual list price of about $500 at Best Buy and Walmart as well. At the time of writing, however, it's only at Amazon where you can get it at such deep discounts. The offer is branded as a limited-time promo and only applies to the model in Black. And if you need something smaller, consider one of the best budget Bluetooth speakers instead.

The Boombox 3 may not stand out with a super lightweight design, but it's not meant to stay attached to your backpack anyway. Weighing in at 14.7 lbs, this uber-powerful speaker won't be your best companion for hiking trips. But you can easily bring it on your camping trips or lakeside parties.

While many of the best portable Bluetooth speakers rarely offer more than 15 hours of listening time, this handsome fella gives you as much as 24 hours of booming sound. By the way, if the bass-heavy sound isn't loud enough for your celebrations, you can use the PartyBoost technology to juice up the heat even further.

Similarly to the compact JBL Flip 6, the Boombox 3 also has a sturdy design and an IP67 rating. This lets you roll it in the sand without worrying that the electronics inside will be damaged.

There's no denying it: if you need a powerful, large-sized speaker with a solid design, this is the one to get. And now that it's still available at its Black Friday price, it gives you way more bang for your buck. As a final note, keep in mind that Amazon's deal has been around for some time, so you might not have much more time to take advantage.
Polina Kovalakova
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.

