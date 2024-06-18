Amazon's epic Black Friday deal on the JBL Boombox 3 is still up for grabs
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Up Next:
Did you know Amazon's epic Black Friday deal on the exceptionally loud JBL Boombox 3 is still here? Well, it is! So, if you missed the first chance to get this boombox-style speaker, now's still a perfect time to save $150 on it.
Last week, the speaker was $150 off its usual list price of about $500 at Best Buy and Walmart as well. At the time of writing, however, it's only at Amazon where you can get it at such deep discounts. The offer is branded as a limited-time promo and only applies to the model in Black. And if you need something smaller, consider one of the best budget Bluetooth speakers instead.
While many of the best portable Bluetooth speakers rarely offer more than 15 hours of listening time, this handsome fella gives you as much as 24 hours of booming sound. By the way, if the bass-heavy sound isn't loud enough for your celebrations, you can use the PartyBoost technology to juice up the heat even further.
There's no denying it: if you need a powerful, large-sized speaker with a solid design, this is the one to get. And now that it's still available at its Black Friday price, it gives you way more bang for your buck. As a final note, keep in mind that Amazon's deal has been around for some time, so you might not have much more time to take advantage.
Last week, the speaker was $150 off its usual list price of about $500 at Best Buy and Walmart as well. At the time of writing, however, it's only at Amazon where you can get it at such deep discounts. The offer is branded as a limited-time promo and only applies to the model in Black. And if you need something smaller, consider one of the best budget Bluetooth speakers instead.
The Boombox 3 may not stand out with a super lightweight design, but it's not meant to stay attached to your backpack anyway. Weighing in at 14.7 lbs, this uber-powerful speaker won't be your best companion for hiking trips. But you can easily bring it on your camping trips or lakeside parties.
While many of the best portable Bluetooth speakers rarely offer more than 15 hours of listening time, this handsome fella gives you as much as 24 hours of booming sound. By the way, if the bass-heavy sound isn't loud enough for your celebrations, you can use the PartyBoost technology to juice up the heat even further.
Similarly to the compact JBL Flip 6, the Boombox 3 also has a sturdy design and an IP67 rating. This lets you roll it in the sand without worrying that the electronics inside will be damaged.
There's no denying it: if you need a powerful, large-sized speaker with a solid design, this is the one to get. And now that it's still available at its Black Friday price, it gives you way more bang for your buck. As a final note, keep in mind that Amazon's deal has been around for some time, so you might not have much more time to take advantage.
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Recommended Stories
18 Jun, 2024Amazon's epic Black Friday deal on the JBL Boombox 3 is still up for grabs
15 Jun, 2024The premium Sonos Move 2 speaker can still be yours at a record low price through this deal Get the ultra-compact Marshall Willen speaker at its best price ever on Amazon
12 Jun, 2024Snatch this affordable Soundcore Motion speaker at its best price on Amazon
11 Jun, 2024You can still save big on the popular JBL Xtreme 3 Bluetooth speaker on Amazon; just act fast
Loading ...
Things that are NOT allowed: