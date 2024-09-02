The capable JBL Flip 6 speaker sells for under $100, making it a true bargain
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Nothing enhances the atmosphere of a lovely gathering like a great-sounding Bluetooth speaker. And right now, you have the unmissable opportunity to score one of the best speakers out there for less with this deal.
The popular JBL Flip 6 is discounted by $30 (23%) on Amazon at this very moment. And before saying that this is a small price cut, note that it's actually a pretty sweet discount, as it lets you get this capable device for under the $100 mark. Yes, we've seen better markdowns on this bad boy in the past. For example, it was $41 (32%) off its price on Amazon last December. However, the JBL Flip 6 has a lot to offer in return, and you shouldn’t miss any chance to save on it.
While it has more modest dimensions for a party speaker, this bad boy delivers loud sound with punchy bass. In case you need more power, you can easily pair it with another JBL speaker, as it supports JBL's PartyBoost functionality.
Additionally, it offers great durability, packing a solid IP67 dust and water resistance rating. This means it’s fully protected against dust and can survive water submersion up to 3 feet deep for up to 30 minutes. As for its battery life, the speaker delivers up to 12 hours of playtime on a single charge.
Overall, the JBL Flip 6 is worth every penny spent, with its great sound, awesome durability, and good battery life. Furthermore, it's just irresistible while available for under $100. Therefore, don't overthink it! Tap that deal button and grab one before this offer ends!
