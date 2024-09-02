The capable JBL Flip 6 speaker sells for under $100, making it a true bargain

Save $100 on Galaxy Tab S9 FE!

Nothing enhances the atmosphere of a lovely gathering like a great-sounding Bluetooth speaker. And right now, you have the unmissable opportunity to score one of the best speakers out there for less with this deal.

The popular JBL Flip 6 is discounted by $30 (23%) on Amazon at this very moment. And before saying that this is a small price cut, note that it's actually a pretty sweet discount, as it lets you get this capable device for under the $100 mark. Yes, we've seen better markdowns on this bad boy in the past. For example, it was $41 (32%) off its price on Amazon last December. However, the JBL Flip 6 has a lot to offer in return, and you shouldn’t miss any chance to save on it.

JBL Flip 6: Get it for under $100!

Get the popular JBL Flip 6 for under $100 on Amazon. The speaker offers loud sound and comes with an IP67 dust and water resistance rating. It's a real bargain at its current price. Act fast and save while you can!
$30 off (23%)
Buy at Amazon


While it has more modest dimensions for a party speaker, this bad boy delivers loud sound with punchy bass. In case you need more power, you can easily pair it with another JBL speaker, as it supports JBL's PartyBoost functionality.

Additionally, it offers great durability, packing a solid IP67 dust and water resistance rating. This means it’s fully protected against dust and can survive water submersion up to 3 feet deep for up to 30 minutes. As for its battery life, the speaker delivers up to 12 hours of playtime on a single charge.

Overall, the JBL Flip 6 is worth every penny spent, with its great sound, awesome durability, and good battery life. Furthermore, it's just irresistible while available for under $100. Therefore, don't overthink it! Tap that deal button and grab one before this offer ends!
Preslav Mladenov News and Affiliate Content Writer
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.

