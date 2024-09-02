The capable JBL Flip 6 speaker sells for under $100, making it a true bargain

JBL Flip 6: Get it for under $100! Get the popular JBL Flip 6 for under $100 on Amazon. The speaker offers loud sound and comes with an IP67 dust and water resistance rating. It's a real bargain at its current price. Act fast and save while you can! $30 off (23%) Buy at Amazon

While it has more modest dimensions for a party speaker, this bad boy delivers loud sound with punchy bass. In case you need more power, you can easily pair it with another JBL speaker, as it supports JBL's PartyBoost functionality.Additionally, it offers great durability, packing a solid IP67 dust and water resistance rating. This means it’s fully protected against dust and can survive water submersion up to 3 feet deep for up to 30 minutes. As for its battery life, the speaker delivers up to 12 hours of playtime on a single charge.Overall, the JBL Flip 6 is worth every penny spent, with its great sound, awesome durability, and good battery life. Furthermore, it's just irresistible while available for under $100. Therefore, don't overthink it! Tap that deal button and grab one before this offer ends!