The JBL Clip 4 speaker might be the perfect last-minute stocking stuffer at this phenomenal price

Because we know not everyone can afford to buy a Microsoft Surface Pro 11, Google Pixel 9 Pro XL, or Samsung Galaxy Tab S10+ as a Christmas gift for a special someone, I am here today to recommend a much cheaper product as a possible stocking stuffer for a far less demanding family member or close friend.
The JBL Clip 4 is probably not the best portable Bluetooth speaker money can buy in (late) 2024, which is obviously why you only need to pay $34.95 for it right now. That's at least if you hurry and get to take advantage of Woot's "random audio" deal on brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged units in black with a full 1-year manufacturer warranty included before it's too late.
Technically, the unprecedented special offer is scheduled to run for more than two additional weeks at the time of this writing, which puts its expiration date well into 2025. But something tells me that's unlikely to prove true in the end, as I don't believe Woot has enough inventory to handle 16 more days of $34.95 JBL Clip 4 demand.
This same product is currently sold by Woot parent company Amazon for just 15 bucks under its $64.95 list price, and to my knowledge, the Clip 4 has never been marked down lower than $39.95 at that particular e-tailer or someone like Best Buy or Walmart.
In short, you're looking at an unmissable deal for an outstandingly compact and surprisingly powerful speaker capable of playing 10 uninterrupted hours of music on the go while withstanding all the typical challenges of an outdoor environment, from dust to water and anything in between.
On top of everything, the ultra-affordable JBL Clip 4 also comes with a handy integrated carabiner that allows you to easily clip the little Bluetooth speaker on a belt, strap, or buckle for an extra touch of traveling convenience and ultimate discretion.
