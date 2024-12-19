Google Pixel 9 with 20% discount!

The JBL Clip 4 speaker might be the perfect last-minute stocking stuffer at this phenomenal price

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
JBL Clip 4 speaker
Because we know not everyone can afford to buy a Microsoft Surface Pro 11, Google Pixel 9 Pro XL, or Samsung Galaxy Tab S10+ as a Christmas gift for a special someone, I am here today to recommend a much cheaper product as a possible stocking stuffer for a far less demanding family member or close friend.

The JBL Clip 4 is probably not the best portable Bluetooth speaker money can buy in (late) 2024, which is obviously why you only need to pay $34.95 for it right now. That's at least if you hurry and get to take advantage of Woot's "random audio" deal on brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged units in black with a full 1-year manufacturer warranty included before it's too late.

JBL Clip 4

Portable Bluetooth Speaker with JBL Pro Sound Technology, 5W Output Power, Up to 10 Hours of Battery Life, IP67 Water and Dust Resistance, Bluetooth 5.1 Support, Integrated Carabiner, Black, New, 1-Year Manufacturer Warranty Included
$30 off (46%)
$34 95
$64 95
Buy at Woot

JBL Clip 4

Portable Bluetooth Speaker with JBL Pro Sound Technology, 5W Output Power, Up to 10 Hours of Battery Life, IP67 Water and Dust Resistance, Bluetooth 5.1 Support, Integrated Carabiner, Multiple Color Options
$15 off (23%)
Buy at Amazon

Technically, the unprecedented special offer is scheduled to run for more than two additional weeks at the time of this writing, which puts its expiration date well into 2025. But something tells me that's unlikely to prove true in the end, as I don't believe Woot has enough inventory to handle 16 more days of $34.95 JBL Clip 4 demand.

This same product is currently sold by Woot parent company Amazon for just 15 bucks under its $64.95 list price, and to my knowledge, the Clip 4 has never been marked down lower than $39.95 at that particular e-tailer or someone like Best Buy or Walmart.

In short, you're looking at an unmissable deal for an outstandingly compact and surprisingly powerful speaker capable of playing 10 uninterrupted hours of music on the go while withstanding all the typical challenges of an outdoor environment, from dust to water and anything in between.

On top of everything, the ultra-affordable JBL Clip 4 also comes with a handy integrated carabiner that allows you to easily clip the little Bluetooth speaker on a belt, strap, or buckle for an extra touch of traveling convenience and ultimate discretion.
Create a free account and join our vibrant community
Register to enjoy the full PhoneArena experience. Here’s what you get with your PhoneArena account:
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Build your personal phone library
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/242-200/Adrian-Diaconescu.jpg
Adrian Diaconescu Senior Deals and News Writer
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018. His expertise spans across various platforms, with a particular fondness for the diversity of the Android ecosystem. Despite the challenges of balancing full-time parenthood with his work, Adrian's passion for tech trends, running, and movies keeps him energized. His commitment to mid-range smartphones has led to an eclectic collection of devices, saved from personal bankruptcy by his preference for 'adequate' over 'overpriced'.

Recommended Stories

Bluetooth Speakers - Deals History
110 stories
19 Dec, 2024
The JBL Clip 4 speaker might be the perfect last-minute stocking stuffer at this phenomenal price
11 Dec, 2024
It's not too late to grab the Marshall Willen for half off on Best Buy
09 Dec, 2024
Unleash booming sound with the JBL Boombox 3, now $100 off at Amazon
05 Dec, 2024
Grab the Bose SoundLink Max at $100 off on Amazon even after Black Friday
01 Dec, 2024
Walmart's surprise sale makes the Bose SoundLink Micro the perfect travel speaker
Expand timeline
Loading ...
Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Leak reveals T-Mobile will accept trades in any condition for super iPhone 16, Galaxy S24 deal
Leak reveals T-Mobile will accept trades in any condition for super iPhone 16, Galaxy S24 deal
There's a million-person waitlist for this T-Mobile offering
There's a million-person waitlist for this T-Mobile offering
AT&T and Verizon are withholding crucial information from over a million customers
AT&T and Verizon are withholding crucial information from over a million customers
After last week's crash, T-Mobile announces a plan to buy $14 billion of its shares
After last week's crash, T-Mobile announces a plan to buy $14 billion of its shares
Dropping to a record low price, the Galaxy Watch Ultra just became everyone's favorite smartwatch
Dropping to a record low price, the Galaxy Watch Ultra just became everyone's favorite smartwatch
Leaked Galaxy S25 Plus photos surface, proving what we’ve all been thinking
Leaked Galaxy S25 Plus photos surface, proving what we’ve all been thinking

Latest News

This outstanding new Best Buy deal makes the Pixel 7 Pro a total last-minute Christmas steal
This outstanding new Best Buy deal makes the Pixel 7 Pro a total last-minute Christmas steal
Verizon and Nvidia's new 5G + AI combo could bring big things to your phone
Verizon and Nvidia's new 5G + AI combo could bring big things to your phone
The 4G-ready Lenovo Tab K11 dropped below the $200 mark once again
The 4G-ready Lenovo Tab K11 dropped below the $200 mark once again
Are Motorola phones about to be banned in the USA?
Are Motorola phones about to be banned in the USA?
Threads wants to serve brands better with its latest feature
Threads wants to serve brands better with its latest feature
Fitbit's Cardio Load and Target Load now coming to more smartwatches
Fitbit's Cardio Load and Target Load now coming to more smartwatches
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless