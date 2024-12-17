Top-dog Galaxy Tab S10+ is selling at one of its lowest prices, but for limited time
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
With a starting price of about $1,000, Samsung is asking quite a lot for its Galaxy Tab S10+. True, as one of the tech giant's latest high-end tablets, this bad boy offers a lot in return. But wouldn't it be great if you could score a unit at a much cheaper price? Let's say $209 cheaper?
Of course, it would be an unmissable opportunity if you could get a brand-new Galaxy Tab S10+ at $209 off! Well, then, don't wait around! Such a chance is available right now!
Yep, fellow deal hunter! You can currently save a whopping $209 on the latest Galaxy Tab S10+, as Amazon is selling this bad boy at exactly such a discount. This, in turn, allows you to get the 256GB version of the slate for under the $800 mark. It's worth noting that the current markdown is one of the best we've ever seen for this slate, making this offer even more enticing. That said, you may want to hurry up, as the promo will be available for a limited time and might expire at any minute.
In addition, it boasts a beautiful 12.4-inch AMOLED screen with a 2800 x 1752 resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate, and a 16:10 ratio. This makes it perfect for binge-watching your favorite TV series and movies, especially if they are in HDR10+ format, as the display supports that, too. HDR10+ enhances the dynamic range and color accuracy, but the content must be in HDR10+ as well.
Equipped with a high-end Dimensity 9300+ and 12GB of RAM, the Galaxy Tab S10+ is a true powerhouse. There is no task or game that it cannot handle, making it a top choice for a workhorse slate.
So, with great performance, a gorgeous display, and now a more budget-friendly price tag, the Galaxy Tab S10+ is a true bargain. The only downside is that the slate will most likely arrive after the holidays. Nonetheless, the offer is definitely worth taking advantage of, so act fast and save now!
