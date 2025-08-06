Flash deal at Walmart turns the compact JBL Clip 5 into an absolute no-brainer

$30 off the JBL Clip 5 at Walmart $49 99 $79 95 $30 off (37%) The JBL Clip 5 is compact, portable, and now, way cheaper than usual. Walmart has launched a flash sale on the model in Black, saving you an incredible $30. This is an exclusive sale, which makes it even more tempting. Keep in mind that the promo might not last too long. Buy at Walmart

Who said you must lug around pounds of weight to enjoy your favorite tunes while exploring the great outdoors? Models like the JBL Clip 5 prove you don't need a bulky size for great audio. And right now, this fella is down to an absolutely unbeatable price thanks to Walmart's flash deal.Normally, the JBL Clip 5 goes for $79.95 — already a pretty reasonable price, to be fair. But now, Walmart's flash sale knocks it to just $49.95, saving you a hefty $30 on the model in Black. We checked other sellers and found a more modest $20 discount at Amazon and Best Buy. That's to say, Walmart's promo is clearly the better choice for those looking for the most value.With its ultra-portable design featuring a built-in carabiner, the JBL Clip 5 is ideal for outdoor adventures big and small. It's also highly dust and water resistant, thanks to its IP67 rating, ensuring it can handle almost anything.But how does it sound? Quite good, actually, especially considering its compact size. The JBL speaker pumps out relatively loud audio with some bass out of the box. Plus, you can tweak the sound to your taste through the JBL Portable app, which offers multiple EQ presets and a five-band equalizer.If you want an even bigger sound, you can connect the Clip 5 to other compatible JBL speakers with Auracast. Keep in mind that you'll need to pair with another Clip 5 for stereo audio.By now, you might be wondering if the battery life is a trade-off here. Not at all. This fella gives you up to 12 hours of nonstop music, and Playtime Boost provides an additional three hours per charge.Bottom line: the JBL Clip 5 is the perfect casual outdoor speaker. It might not be as loud as larger units, but it's durable, easy to strap to just about anything, and it's incredibly affordable right now. Get yours at Walmart and save big with this flash sale.