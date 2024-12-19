Google Pixel 9 with 20% discount!

Best Buy's epic 16/512GB Surface Pro 11th Gen bundle deal is back, but only for a day

Seeking the ideal laptop replacement? Well, if you're a Microsoft fan, you might want to check out Best Buy's Deal of the Day. It lets you grab the high-end Snapdragon X Plus-powered Surface Pro 11th Gen with a massive 16GB RAM and 512GB storage with an included Surface Pro keyboard for only $899.99. If you're wondering, that saves you $450 on the slate's $1,349.99 MSRP.

Surface Pro 11th Gen with keyboard: Save $450 today!

Best Buy's epic Surface Pro 11th Gen promo is back, but only for a day! The unit with a Snapdragon X Plus chip, 16GB RAM and 512GB storage is once again $450 off. On top of that, you get an included keyboard. Save big while you can at Best Buy.
$450 off (33%)
$899 99
$1349 99
Buy at BestBuy

Get the Surface Pro 11th Edition at Amazon for 25% off

Amazon has a discount on the same Surface Pro 11th Gen tablet with a Snapdragon X Plus chip, 16GB RAM and 512GB storage. Over here, the slate with an LCD display retails without an included keyboard, though. You can save $300 on it right now.
$300 off (25%)
Buy at Amazon

The 24-hour-only promo has been live before, though only once. Nevertheless, it's a pretty generous sale that may appeal to many Windows tablet fans. Another thing is that there's no corresponding promo at Amazon or Walmart. Be sure to hurry up if that sale sounds appealing, as it'll only last for 24 hours.

The Surface Pro 11th Edition rivals many of the best tablets, offering top-notch performance. It sports the iconic Microsoft Surface tablet look, featuring a slim, lightweight design and a built-in kickstand. This lets you adjust your viewing positions, a much-appreciated feature.

What about its display? Well, Best Buy doesn't sell the OLED version of this Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra competitor, but the 13-inch LCD PixelSense touchscreen isn't actually half bad. You get 2880 x 1920 QHD+ resolution and 120Hz refresh rates, providing beautiful visuals with vivid colors. What's more, with Snapdragon X Plus inside, paired with 16GB RAM, the unit offers high-class performance and has some multitasking potential.

But that's not all! The latest edition of Microsoft's high-class tablets features two USB-C 4 Thunderbolt ports, allowing you to connect 4K monitors or quickly transfer large files. On top of all else, it has a solid battery life of up to 14 hours, allowing you to handle work-related tasks or keep yourself entertained all day long.

Do you like what the Surface Pro 11th Gen brings to the table? In that case, act fast and save $450 on this tempting bundle at Best Buy. Remember, the promo won't be here tomorrow!
Polina Kovalakova Senior Deals Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.

