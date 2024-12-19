Best Buy's epic 16/512GB Surface Pro 11th Gen bundle deal is back, but only for a day
Seeking the ideal laptop replacement? Well, if you're a Microsoft fan, you might want to check out Best Buy's Deal of the Day. It lets you grab the high-end Snapdragon X Plus-powered Surface Pro 11th Gen with a massive 16GB RAM and 512GB storage with an included Surface Pro keyboard for only $899.99. If you're wondering, that saves you $450 on the slate's $1,349.99 MSRP.
The 24-hour-only promo has been live before, though only once. Nevertheless, it's a pretty generous sale that may appeal to many Windows tablet fans. Another thing is that there's no corresponding promo at Amazon or Walmart. Be sure to hurry up if that sale sounds appealing, as it'll only last for 24 hours.
What about its display? Well, Best Buy doesn't sell the OLED version of this Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra competitor, but the 13-inch LCD PixelSense touchscreen isn't actually half bad. You get 2880 x 1920 QHD+ resolution and 120Hz refresh rates, providing beautiful visuals with vivid colors. What's more, with Snapdragon X Plus inside, paired with 16GB RAM, the unit offers high-class performance and has some multitasking potential.
Do you like what the Surface Pro 11th Gen brings to the table? In that case, act fast and save $450 on this tempting bundle at Best Buy. Remember, the promo won't be here tomorrow!
The Surface Pro 11th Edition rivals many of the best tablets, offering top-notch performance. It sports the iconic Microsoft Surface tablet look, featuring a slim, lightweight design and a built-in kickstand. This lets you adjust your viewing positions, a much-appreciated feature.
But that's not all! The latest edition of Microsoft's high-class tablets features two USB-C 4 Thunderbolt ports, allowing you to connect 4K monitors or quickly transfer large files. On top of all else, it has a solid battery life of up to 14 hours, allowing you to handle work-related tasks or keep yourself entertained all day long.
