Walmart's hot deal on the JBL Xtreme 3 gives you maximum sound at a bargain price

Are you looking for a durable, loud, and larger-sized portable Bluetooth speaker ? In that case, you’ll probably want to skip the discounted JBL Flip 6 and opt for the brand’s Xtreme 3 instead. This option also sees lower prices at Walmart, available at $131 off its price tag.Right off the bat, we should note that this isn’t the best price we’ve seen for the speaker at Walmart this year. The model in Blue you can now get at 35% off was available at 40% off over a month ago. Still, neither Best Buy nor Amazon offer the model at the same 35% discount. In fact, they sell the Xtreme 3 at its standard MSRP of about $380.Super loud and exceptionally durable, the Xtreme 3 is designed for those who appreciate intensity. It may not be the most portable of speakers due to its large size, but you can still carry it anywhere with the carrying strap. Moreover, this fella is fully equipped to handle pool parties with its high dust and water resistance rating of IP67.But even if you don’t intend to move it around everywhere you go, this bad boy makes a great stationary speaker. You can position it in your living room or backyard and enjoy thumping bass, clear vocals, and rich instrumentals. Don’t expect to clearly distinguish each nuance of your favorite songs, though, as this is a party speaker and not one designed for critical listening.If you want to tailor the sound to your taste, you’ll probably want to download the JBL Connect app. It offers basic EQ customizations and provides easy access to the PartyBoost feature for multi-speaker pairing. Bear in mind that this speaker’s stereo mode will only work when paired with another Xtreme 3. In addition, it has a powerbank like the Charge 5, letting you charge devices while streaming music.Speaking of which, this JBL speaker gives you up to 15 hours of listening time per charge. That’s not a beastly result, but it should get you through a daytime family gathering or nighttime party with friends.