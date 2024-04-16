Walmart's hot deal on the JBL Xtreme 3 gives you maximum sound at a bargain price

Get the JBL Xtreme 3 and save 35% on Walmart

JBL's Xtreme 3 is again available at lower prices at Walmart. Now, you can get this large-sized fella in Blue at 35% off its price tag. Although not the best-ever deal for this extremely loud speaker, the deal is still quite tempting, as neither Best Buy nor Amazon have matching offers. The speaker has an IP67 rating, supports PartyBoost for multi-speaker pairing, features a built-in powerbank, and delivers up to 15 hours of playtime per charge. The Walmart deal is available from a Pro Seller.