Treat yourself to the fabulous JBL Charge 5 through this brilliant Walmart deal

If saving $40 on one of the JBL Charge 5 doesn’t sound good enough to you, Walmart’s got you covered! It currently sells one of the best portable Bluetooth speakers at $50 off in select colors. Since Amazon and Best Buy still give you a $40 discount on this highly popular speaker, Walmart is definitely the place to get yours (if you want to get the most bang for your buck, that is.)We’ve seen this incredible speaker at lower prices in the past. But, as we mentioned already, Walmart’s current discount isn’t outmatched by its biggest rivals. By the way, it’s not just this JBL speaker that you can get at generous discounts from the seller – it has launched an equally incredible Flip 6 deal you might want to check out.The Charge 5 has it all – great sound, solid water and dust resistance, and even a built-in powerbank. Unlike larger options, such as the Xtreme 3 and the Boombox 3, this speaker is compact enough to carry around on trips.Sound-wise, the device stands out with its bold JBL Original Pro sound, which means loud and clear audio with plenty of bass on deck. Of course, you can always amp up the experience with more JBL speakers via the PartyBoost feature.You can also use the companion app (JBL Portable) to tweak the sound to your liking. Keep in mind that you have a simple three-band equalizer that lets you adjust bass, mid, and treble frequencies.As hinted, this speaker is ideal for outdoor use, thanks to its high dust and water resistance rating – IP67. It also has a more robust design than its smaller relative, the JBL Flip 6 . As if that’s not enough, it beats its cousin on the battery life front as well. While the Flip 6 offers no more than 12 hours of use at best, this bad boy can keep your tunes going strong for up to 20 hours.While it may be a tough sell at its standard price, the JBL Charge 5 is now an incredible choice for those seeking a waterproof speaker for the summer . At $50 off in select colors, it definitely packs a punch. Treat yourself to one in Red or Blue and save at Walmart.