Walmart's best-selling deal on the incredible JBL Flip 6 is back with a bang

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
One of the most popular Bluetooth speakers on the market is once again a dream come true for music fans on a budget! We’re talking about the incredible JBL Flip 6, of course. By now, you’re probably used to it being discounted by $30 at Amazon, but Walmart again tops this offer, albeit not by much. If you pick this seller, you can save $33 on the small but capable device.

Save $33 on the JBL Flip 6 at Walmart

The small but mighty JBL Flip 6 is once again an absolute bestseller on Walmart. You can now get several select colors at a smashing 25% discount. The speaker offers loud audio with a good amount of bass that's particularly nice considering its super compact design. With its IP67, the speaker is ideal for all sorts of hiking and other outdoor adventures. Get yours through Walmart's deal and enjoy your savings.
$33 off (25%)
$96 96
$129 95
Buy at Walmart


While this isn’t the best price ever for the popular item, you just won’t find it at the same discount at Best Buy or Amazon. In other words, if you don’t feel like waiting for the next Black Friday event (when it’ll probably be cheaper), you might just as well treat yourself to it now.

While it’s definitely not as sleek-looking as the Soundcore Motion X500, the JBL Flip 6 is still one of the best waterproof speakers for the summer. It may not have a floatable design like the Bose SoundLink Flex, but you get an IP67 rating, making it perfect for hiking and other outdoor adventures.

It may be small, but this puppy gives you great sound. With its 10-watt tweeter and a 20-watt woofer, the Flip 6 provides decent bass without making low frequencies too obtrusive. Keeping in mind that it’s intended for parties and not so much for critical listening, it should make you more than happy.

Add to this the reasonable battery life of up to 12 hours per charge, and you’ve got a pretty decent music assistant for everyday use. Granted, it lacks a microphone and an aux port, but we doubt those are dealbreakers for most users.

So, should you buy it? If you’re all about your tunes and want their company during hiking trips – then absolutely. And now, you don’t even have to cough up its full retail price, so long as you grab one at Walmart.
Polina Kovalakova
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.

