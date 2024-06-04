Get your pool party started this summer with the cheaper-than-ever JBL Charge 4 speaker!

Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!

By
0comments
Are you looking to start your summer on a high note with one of the best portable Bluetooth speakers out there at the lowest possible price? Despite seeing daylight all the way back in 2018, the JBL Charge 4 seems to still fall into that category with ease, especially at its latest (and greatest) Amazon discount.

Available at launch for as much as $179.95 and typically listed at $149.95 nowadays at most major US retailers, this powerhouse of a (mid-range) speaker is currently marked down from that latter price by a massive 66 bucks. That equates to a 44 percent discount, which you're unlikely to be able to beat, well, at any time between now and the inevitable retirement of the Charge 4.

An improved JBL Charge 5 is already up for grabs, mind you, and even though it's rarely discounted by more than $50 from a $180 list price, its existence obviously means that its predecessor will be discontinued sooner or later. When that happens, you're pretty much guaranteed to regret missing out on this killer new Amazon deal, which is technically handled by a third-party seller.

That can often be a big red flag, but not when said seller has a flawless 100 percent positive rating average based on the feedback of hundreds and hundreds of real Amazon buyers. So, no, there are absolutely no worries from that standpoint, and no reason to fear that the JBL Charge 4 will provide anything else than excellent sound for up to a whopping 20 hours between charges come rain or shine.

Thanks to its IPX7 water resistance rating, the old but gold speaker can accompany you to the beach or your local swimming pool without you having to fear you'll throw your money in the ocean and not get it back. Despite packing quite a bit of (audio) punch and promising to even handle the occasional drop on a hard surface, the JBL Charge 4 is somehow both relatively lightweight and undeniably eye-catching, especially in a flashy color like red, pink, or the stunning black/white camouflage combo. 

While Amazon doesn't currently have all the paint jobs in stock, you do get a lot of choice... if you hurry, which is why you should probably do just that.
Adrian Diaconescu
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018. His expertise spans across various platforms, with a particular fondness for the diversity of the Android ecosystem. Despite the challenges of balancing full-time parenthood with his work, Adrian's passion for tech trends, running, and movies keeps him energized. His commitment to mid-range smartphones has led to an eclectic collection of devices, saved from personal bankruptcy by his preference for 'adequate' over 'overpriced'.

