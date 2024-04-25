Jackery's powerful Explorer 2000 Pro with solar panels is $1,700 off on Amazon for a limited time

Jackery Explorer 2000 Pro: Save $700 at Amazon

If you're shorter on cash but still want to have a ready power supply unit for off-grid adventures and home backups, you might want to check out Amazon's deal on the station alone. For a limited time, the Explorer 2000 Pro sells at $700 off on Amazon. The station has 2160Wh capacity, eight outlets, and a 10-year lifespan. It offers fast wall charging, reaching 0-100% power in just two hours. You can also charge it with six 200W SolarSaga panels for just 2.5 hours, or let it charge via the car outlet for about 24 hours. At that price, this station offers incredible value for money, so don't miss out on Amazon's limited-time promo.