Jackery's powerful Explorer 2000 Pro with solar panels is $1,700 off on Amazon for a limited time

Earth Day 2024 may have come and gone, but this bundle deal at Amazon ensures you’ll become more sustainable in your power needs for more than just a day. You can probably guess where we’re going with this – we’re about to share another stunningly good Jackery power station deal. This time in the spotlight lies the powerful Explorer 2000 Pro, which now arrives with two 200W SolarSaga panels at a jaw-dropping 47% off, though only for a short while.
This ginormous discount saves you $1,700 on the bundle and lands it at its lowest price at the merchant. To our knowledge, the 2160Wh station has been available at that price just once before. Furthermore, Amazon’s bundle offer isn’t overthrown or matched by a similar promo at Walmart. So, if you’re looking for ways to go greener in your power needs during off-grid adventures, now’s the perfect time to act. If you want to claim $1,700 in savings, that is.
Undoubtedly a major investment, the Explorer 2000 Pro bundle easily beats many of the best portable power stations at its current price. This large fella gives you high output power of 2200W (4400W surge) through three pure sine wave AC outlets. This immense capacity lets you power hot plates, full-sized refrigerators, air conditioners, and more, making it suitable even for longer off-grid adventures and home backups.
Aside from the AC outlets, the Jackery station has two USB-A and two USB-C ports. Rounding out the picture is a standard 12V Cigarette Lighter socket. In other words, you can charge up to eight devices simultaneously.
Additionally, this fella has a long lifespan of over 1,000 charging cycles. According to Jackery, you should be able to use it for up to ten years every week before you need a replacement.
And if you’re a bit short on cash but still need this powerful Jackery companion, the Explorer 2000 Pro alone is also on sale. Listed at about $1,900, the station is now 37% cheaper for a limited time, helping you save $700. Should your budget be really tight, you might also want to check out EcoFlow’s River 2 PRO. This station has a smaller 768Wh capacity and is now $170 cheaper at Amazon.
Image credit-Jackery
Undoubtedly a major investment, the Explorer 2000 Pro bundle easily beats many of the best portable power stations at its current price. This large fella gives you high output power of 2200W (4400W surge) through three pure sine wave AC outlets. This immense capacity lets you power hot plates, full-sized refrigerators, air conditioners, and more, making it suitable even for longer off-grid adventures and home backups.
With Jackery, things aren’t just about power and versatility. The brand ensures its products are as easy to use as possible, and the Explorer 2000 Pro is no exception. It has a smart LCD screen that displays an impressive 18 kinds of working states, giving you all the information you need about remaining capacity and other data. When it runs out of power, the station supports three ways of charging, with wall charging taking as little as two hours.
Additionally, this fella has a long lifespan of over 1,000 charging cycles. According to Jackery, you should be able to use it for up to ten years every week before you need a replacement.
