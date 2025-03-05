This EcoFlow River 3 Plus bundle just hit its best price on Amazon
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Hate running out of power on your camping adventures? Wish you could have something compact and reliable that can last you all weekend long? Wish granted! Amazon just slashed prices for the EcoFlow River 3 Plus with an included EB300 battery. For a limited time, you can buy this sleek portable power station for 28% off its ~$510 list price. That brings the bundle just under the $370 mark, making it a dream come true for camping and home use.
As far as we know, this is the biggest discount Amazon has launched this year. The bundle was previously available for about $100 off its list price, but you can now save $140. Even the EcoFlow Store doesn't give you the same discount; you can get the same bundle for $90 off at the official store.
But what's so good about this portable power station anyway? Frankly, it's one of the best compact units we've tested! It's small, relatively lightweight, and features a bright LCD display. You get seven outlets: three AC outlets, one USB-C, one cigarette lighter port, two USB-A, and one USB-C. With the EB300, you get an extra 140W USB-C port. The unit also boasts a built-in LED light for nighttime outdoor adventures.
We've tested the EcoFlow River 3 Plus (stay tuned for our upcoming review) and were impressed by how reliable its output really is. Not only that, but you can use it as an uninterruptable power supply (UPS), even for sensitive equipment. It has a switchover time of <10ms—inspiring!
Additionally, the unit offers fast recharge times of just one hour. It packs LiFePO4 battery cells with a 10-year lifespan, making the River 3 Plus safe and reliable for quite a long time. So, if you think it's the right choice for your needs, know it's a real bargain in a bundle with the EB300 at Amazon.
What if you don't need the EB300 battery that increases your 286Wh station's capacity to 572Wh? No problem—visit the EcoFlow Store and take advantage of its spring sale event. Starting March 3 through 13, the River 3 Plus is $70 off, a deal you can't ignore.
The River 3 Plus delivers continuous 600W output power for various essentials. With the X-Boost mode, you can increase its output to 1200W, enough to run an electric grill for almost 30 minutes. Charging laptops, smartphones, and other devices is, of course, a given.
