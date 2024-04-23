Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!

Make camping extra fun with the EcoFlow RIVER 2 Pro, now $170 off at Amazon

By
0comments
Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Make camping extra fun with the EcoFlow RIVER 2 Pro, now $170 off at Amazon
Having a portable power station does wonders when it comes to making your life more comfortable. They’re ideal for camping trips and can provide a backup power source for home use. And, while most of them are quite expensive, EcoFlow’s brilliant RIVER 2 Pro now retails at its second-best price on Amazon. You can now save $150 on the 768Wh station or pick the bundle with a 160W solar panel to claim $250 in savings. 

Grab the RIVER 2 Pro and save $170 on Amazon

EcoFlow's 768Wh station, the RIVER 2 Pro, is now $170 cheaper than usual at Amazon. The limited-time deal lets you get immense value for your money, as this station excels on multiple fronts. First off, it has 11 outlets, offers up to 1600W output through its AC outlets, has a long lifespan of up to 10 years, and recharges via AC 0-100% in just 70 minutes. Get it now and save big.
$170 off (28%)
Buy at Amazon

Grab the RIVER 2 Pro + 160W solar panel at $250 off

Alternatively, pick the RIVER 2 Pro bundle with the 160W solar panel and score $250 in savings. This is a fantastic deal, again available for a limited time, that lands the bundle at its second-best price on Amazon. The RIVER 2 Pro supports up to 220W solar input for 100% green recharging within seven hours. The station features 11 outlets and has a life cycle of over 3,000 charges before capacity hits 80%.
$250 off (28%)
Buy at Amazon


While the EF station has been cheaper during the Black Friday shopping bonanza, it hasn’t seen a more substantial discount off the shopping season than the one we now see. So, if you don’t want to wait until the next savings event, know that now’s a great time to score a bargain on this high-quality power station.

Things are pretty much the same with the bundle deal, savings-wise. The solar panel plus generator was sold at an extra $20 off in November last year, but prices haven’t plunged below the $650 mark on any other occasion.


What makes this fella a good choice? Frankly, everything! It has multiple outlets that let you charge up to 11 devices simultaneously, recharges quickly, has an extremely durable design and an equally impressive lifespan. At its current price, it easily beats some of the best portable power stations out there. Let’s get into more detail. 

The RIVER 2 Pro features four 800W pure sine wave AC outlets with a peak of 1600W. This high output power makes the station suitable for 80% of home appliances. Aside from those, you have one USB-C with a max output of 100W, plus an extra three USB-A outlets for equipment and device charging. Like most other options, this one has one standard Car Outlet. In case you have equipment running on direct current, EF gives you two standard DC(5521) outlets.

Recommended Stories
As you can see, this bad boy is pretty versatile. But this isn’t the only good thing about it. The station also recharges via four methods, while most other options on the market have a three-way charging system. Here, you can also use USB-C to juice up your station. Total recharge times are quite fast, as hinted earlier. EcoFlow says you should get 0-100% power through AC in just 70 minutes.

Additionally, the station has a great lifecycle, which is on par with the competition. It should stay with you for up to 10 years, with a life cycle of 3,000+ charges before capacity hits 80%.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/332-200/BK6A8831.jpg
Polina Kovalakova News and Affiliate Content Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.

Recommended Stories

Power Stations - Deals History
13 stories
23 Apr, 2024
Make camping extra fun with the EcoFlow RIVER 2 Pro, now $170 off at Amazon
16 Apr, 2024
Epic Amazon deal makes the Jackery Explorer 1000 power station cheaper than ever
10 Apr, 2024
Snag the super-hot Anker SOLIX C1000 at its best price on Amazon while you can
02 Apr, 2024
This crazy-good BLUETTI power station deal at Amazon helps you save a ton of money
25 Mar, 2024
Newly-released BLUETTI power station gets another epic price cut on Amazon for a limited time
Expand timeline
Loading ...
Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Even longtime T-Mobile customers will have to put up with slow internet speed policy
Even longtime T-Mobile customers will have to put up with slow internet speed policy
Walmart's hot deal on the JBL Xtreme 3 gives you maximum sound at a bargain price
Walmart's hot deal on the JBL Xtreme 3 gives you maximum sound at a bargain price
iPhone users warned to disable iMessage temporarily to avoid getting hacked
iPhone users warned to disable iMessage temporarily to avoid getting hacked
T-Mobile issues unsatisfying statement about employees receiving SIM swap offers
T-Mobile issues unsatisfying statement about employees receiving SIM swap offers
The Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra is a dream come true after a hefty $400 discount at Best Buy
The Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra is a dream come true after a hefty $400 discount at Best Buy
Text message from AT&T about a free device offer may look like a scam or spam but it is legitimate
Text message from AT&T about a free device offer may look like a scam or spam but it is legitimate

Latest News

T-Mobile confirms major 5G network upgrades in Louisiana
T-Mobile confirms major 5G network upgrades in Louisiana
Apple needs a $250 iPhone to boost sales but it doesn't want to make "stripped-down, lousy products"
Apple needs a $250 iPhone to boost sales but it doesn't want to make "stripped-down, lousy products"
Grab the smaller-sized Galaxy Watch 6 at bargain prices through Amazon's deal
Grab the smaller-sized Galaxy Watch 6 at bargain prices through Amazon's deal
Galaxy S21 and S22 owners facing green line issue will get free screen replacement in one country
Galaxy S21 and S22 owners facing green line issue will get free screen replacement in one country
AT&T's first kid-friendly tablet is here with a fun design and great price
AT&T's first kid-friendly tablet is here with a fun design and great price
LeBron James may have leaked Apple's next big Beats product
LeBron James may have leaked Apple's next big Beats product
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless