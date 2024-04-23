Make camping extra fun with the EcoFlow RIVER 2 Pro, now $170 off at Amazon

Up Next:
Having a portable power station does wonders when it comes to making your life more comfortable. They’re ideal for camping trips and can provide a backup power source for home use. And, while most of them are quite expensive, EcoFlow’s brilliant RIVER 2 Pro now retails at its second-best price on Amazon. You can now save $150 on the 768Wh station or pick the bundle with a 160W solar panel to claim $250 in savings.
While the EF station has been cheaper during the Black Friday shopping bonanza, it hasn’t seen a more substantial discount off the shopping season than the one we now see. So, if you don’t want to wait until the next savings event, know that now’s a great time to score a bargain on this high-quality power station.
Things are pretty much the same with the bundle deal, savings-wise. The solar panel plus generator was sold at an extra $20 off in November last year, but prices haven’t plunged below the $650 mark on any other occasion.
What makes this fella a good choice? Frankly, everything! It has multiple outlets that let you charge up to 11 devices simultaneously, recharges quickly, has an extremely durable design and an equally impressive lifespan. At its current price, it easily beats some of the best portable power stations out there. Let’s get into more detail.
The RIVER 2 Pro features four 800W pure sine wave AC outlets with a peak of 1600W. This high output power makes the station suitable for 80% of home appliances. Aside from those, you have one USB-C with a max output of 100W, plus an extra three USB-A outlets for equipment and device charging. Like most other options, this one has one standard Car Outlet. In case you have equipment running on direct current, EF gives you two standard DC(5521) outlets.
As you can see, this bad boy is pretty versatile. But this isn’t the only good thing about it. The station also recharges via four methods, while most other options on the market have a three-way charging system. Here, you can also use USB-C to juice up your station. Total recharge times are quite fast, as hinted earlier. EcoFlow says you should get 0-100% power through AC in just 70 minutes.
Image credit-EcoFlow
Additionally, the station has a great lifecycle, which is on par with the competition. It should stay with you for up to 10 years, with a life cycle of 3,000+ charges before capacity hits 80%.
