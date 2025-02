The EcoFlow River 2 Pro just dropped to its second-best price with this lovely Amazon sale

The EcoFlow River 2 Pro is 37% off at Amazon $220 off (37%) Want a reliable portable power station with 768Wh capacity and 11 outlets? The EcoFlow River 2 Pro is a top pick to consider! The unit is $220 off at Amazon right now, providing reliable 800W output without breaking the bank. Buy at Amazon EcoFlow River 2 Pro with 160W solar panel: $270 off $270 off (30%) Bundle the EcoFlow River 2 Pro with a 160W solar panel and save $270 with this lovely Amazon sale. Like the station alone, this bundle will only remain at that price for a limited time. Don't miss out. Buy at Amazon

Receive the latest phone deals Subscribe By subscribing you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy

If you want to secure a backup power source for your home or camping needs, you have to check out Amazon's limited-time sale on the EcoFlow River 2 Pro. While it's no longer among the latest River series (with the River 3 already out), this powerful 768Wh portable power station offers plenty of value for money at its second-best price.For a limited time, the e-commerce giant lets you save 37% on the ~$600 device, bringing it to just under $380. This is the lowest price we've seen in 2025, only briefly beaten by a slightly better offer in December last year. So, if saving $220 sounds tempting to you, act fast and get your River 2 Pro before it's too late.Would you like to bundle this portable power station with an included 160W solar panel for extra reliability? In that case, pick Amazon's bundle sale on the River 2 Pro with a 160W solar panel for 30% off, saving you $270 on its ~$900 original price.With its reliable 800W output and 1600W surge with EcoFlow's X-Boost technology, 11 outlets, and LiFePO4 battery cells, the River 2 Pro provides reliability and peace for years. In fact, you can use it for 10 years before you need a replacement. This buddy also has TÜV Rheinland safety certification, guaranteeing long-term reliability.In terms of outlets, you get everything you could possibly ask for during a camping trip. There are AC outlets, one USB-C port (100W), three USB-A ports (12W max), and a 12V DC outlet, allowing you to power various equipment with ease. Moreover, the unit features two DC5521 ports for routers, modems, printers, and similar equipment.According to EcoFlow, you should be able to charge your smartphone up to 57 times, an electric blanket for 10 hours, and a laptop 10 times, among others. In other words, it has sufficient power to last you a weekend getaway and possibly some more. Additionally, the EcoFlow River 2 Pro recharges in four ways, including solar and USB-C, besides AC and vehicles.While it's not among the latest River series, this affordable portable power station is now a real treat. Get one and save 37% with Amazon's limited-time deal before it's too late.