GO Ad-Free for $1.99/m I 7-Day Trial

The EcoFlow River 2 Pro just dropped to its second-best price with this lovely Amazon sale

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
EcoFlow River 2 Pro on a white background.
If you want to secure a backup power source for your home or camping needs, you have to check out Amazon's limited-time sale on the EcoFlow River 2 Pro. While it's no longer among the latest River series (with the River 3 already out), this powerful 768Wh portable power station offers plenty of value for money at its second-best price.

The EcoFlow River 2 Pro is 37% off at Amazon

$220 off (37%)
Want a reliable portable power station with 768Wh capacity and 11 outlets? The EcoFlow River 2 Pro is a top pick to consider! The unit is $220 off at Amazon right now, providing reliable 800W output without breaking the bank.
Buy at Amazon

EcoFlow River 2 Pro with 160W solar panel: $270 off

$270 off (30%)
Bundle the EcoFlow River 2 Pro with a 160W solar panel and save $270 with this lovely Amazon sale. Like the station alone, this bundle will only remain at that price for a limited time. Don't miss out.
Buy at Amazon

For a limited time, the e-commerce giant lets you save 37% on the ~$600 device, bringing it to just under $380. This is the lowest price we've seen in 2025, only briefly beaten by a slightly better offer in December last year. So, if saving $220 sounds tempting to you, act fast and get your River 2 Pro before it's too late.

Would you like to bundle this portable power station with an included 160W solar panel for extra reliability? In that case, pick Amazon's bundle sale on the River 2 Pro with a 160W solar panel for 30% off, saving you $270 on its ~$900 original price.

With its reliable 800W output and 1600W surge with EcoFlow's X-Boost technology, 11 outlets, and LiFePO4 battery cells, the River 2 Pro provides reliability and peace for years. In fact, you can use it for 10 years before you need a replacement. This buddy also has TÜV Rheinland safety certification, guaranteeing long-term reliability.

In terms of outlets, you get everything you could possibly ask for during a camping trip. There are AC outlets, one USB-C port (100W), three USB-A ports (12W max), and a 12V DC outlet, allowing you to power various equipment with ease. Moreover, the unit features two DC5521 ports for routers, modems, printers, and similar equipment.

According to EcoFlow, you should be able to charge your smartphone up to 57 times, an electric blanket for 10 hours, and a laptop 10 times, among others. In other words, it has sufficient power to last you a weekend getaway and possibly some more. Additionally, the EcoFlow River 2 Pro recharges in four ways, including solar and USB-C, besides AC and vehicles.

While it's not among the latest River series, this affordable portable power station is now a real treat. Get one and save 37% with Amazon's limited-time deal before it's too late.
Create a free account and join our vibrant community
Register to enjoy the full PhoneArena experience. Here’s what you get with your PhoneArena account:
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Build your personal phone library
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/332-200/BK6A8831.jpg
Polina Kovalakova Senior Deals Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.

Recommended Stories

Power Stations - Deals History
44 stories
25 Feb, 2025
The EcoFlow River 2 Pro just dropped to its second-best price with this lovely Amazon sale
07 Jan, 2025
The Anker Solix C1000 is a steal at 57% off on Amazon, but for a limited time
03 Jan, 2025
Grab the recently launched EcoFlow River 3 Plus for under $200 at Amazon
02 Dec, 2024
Stay charged up: Anker 20,000mAh portable charger 36% off this Cyber Monday
28 Nov, 2024
Amazon makes the 1.1kWh Bluetti AC180 power station cheaper than ever before for Black Friday
Expand timeline
Loading ...
Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Galaxy S24 Ultra owners share images of what the phone did to their pockets
Galaxy S24 Ultra owners share images of what the phone did to their pockets
T-Mobile strategy is backfiring spectacularly, with users leaving or threatening to leave
T-Mobile strategy is backfiring spectacularly, with users leaving or threatening to leave
T-Mobile and Metro announce iPhone 16e "on Us" deals
T-Mobile and Metro announce iPhone 16e "on Us" deals
Samsung is selling all Galaxy Watch Ultra models at the same huge discount right now
Samsung is selling all Galaxy Watch Ultra models at the same huge discount right now
AT&T iPhone 16 upgrade fiasco serves as a reminder to double check details before switching phones
AT&T iPhone 16 upgrade fiasco serves as a reminder to double check details before switching phones
The high-end Galaxy Tab S9+ is selling like hotcakes with Best Buy's sweet deal
The high-end Galaxy Tab S9+ is selling like hotcakes with Best Buy's sweet deal

Latest News

The glamtastic Motorola Razr+ Paris Hilton Edition is massively discounted for the very first time
The glamtastic Motorola Razr+ Paris Hilton Edition is massively discounted for the very first time
These Oppo Find X8 Ultra renders got the whole town laughing
These Oppo Find X8 Ultra renders got the whole town laughing
Grab the JBL Live 770NC at a new record-low price with this huge 43% discount
Grab the JBL Live 770NC at a new record-low price with this huge 43% discount
The Honor Magic 7 Pro's AI magic excels when it comes to upscaling and restoring old photos
The Honor Magic 7 Pro's AI magic excels when it comes to upscaling and restoring old photos
Bose fans, rejoice: the latest premium QuietComfort headphones are now a true bargain
Bose fans, rejoice: the latest premium QuietComfort headphones are now a true bargain
This premium Garmin Epix Pro Gen 2 model gets a rare $351 discount with Amazon's epic deal
This premium Garmin Epix Pro Gen 2 model gets a rare $351 discount with Amazon's epic deal
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless