The new top-of-the-line Jabra Elite 10 earbuds get their first nice discount





If not, you clearly risk seeing the Jabra Elite 10 go out of stock under your eyes or at least go back up to their $249.99 list price mere weeks after their commercial debut . If you hurry, you can save 25 bucks on the matte black color option only, which is hardly what we'd call an earth-shattering discount... but it's obviously better than no discount.

Jabra Elite 10 True Wireless Earbuds with Advanced Active Noise Cancellation, Dolby Atmos Support with Dolby Head Tracking, Jabra ComfortFit Technology, 6 Microphones with Advanced Algorithms, HearThrough Technology with Wind Noise Reduction, Up to 6 Hours of Listening Time, Up to 27 Hours of Battery Life with Wireless Charging Case, IP57 Rating, Matte Black Color $25 off (10%) $224 99 $249 99 Pre-order at Amazon





Given these bad boys' young age, decidedly premium design, and impressive list of features, we'd definitely not be shocked if no discount is precisely what prospective buyers end up getting during the Prime Big Deal Days extravaganza tomorrow. After all, you're looking at the type of product that often sticks to its regular price at least a good few months after an official launch, so it's really impossible to say when this promotion will be repeated or improved.









But not many competitors offer "next-level Dolby Atmos surround sound" technology or "advanced" active noise cancellation billed as two times more powerful than other (already amazing) Jabra products.





These absolutely spectacular new earbuds are of course not as tough as the equally new and slightly cheaper Elite 8 Active , but they do also promise to provide virtually unrivaled comfort, flawless voice call quality regardless of your surroundings, and stellar battery life going all the way up to 27 hours with a modern wireless charging case taken into consideration. No wonder the Jabra Elite 10 are (still) more expensive than Apple's crazy popular AirPods Pro 2