The new top-of-the-line Jabra Elite 10 earbuds get their first nice discount
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
We're just hours away from the official start of what will presumably be yet another spectacular Prime Day sales event, but instead of waiting and seeing what Amazon has in store for tech fans on a budget this time around, we're here today to recommend you pull the trigger on some of the best wireless earbuds money can buy right this second.
If not, you clearly risk seeing the Jabra Elite 10 go out of stock under your eyes or at least go back up to their $249.99 list price mere weeks after their commercial debut. If you hurry, you can save 25 bucks on the matte black color option only, which is hardly what we'd call an earth-shattering discount... but it's obviously better than no discount.
Given these bad boys' young age, decidedly premium design, and impressive list of features, we'd definitely not be shocked if no discount is precisely what prospective buyers end up getting during the Prime Big Deal Days extravaganza tomorrow. After all, you're looking at the type of product that often sticks to its regular price at least a good few months after an official launch, so it's really impossible to say when this promotion will be repeated or improved.
Granted, the Elite 10 are evidently not the most affordable high-end earbuds around, and in fact, you can find a few very solid alternatives sold at significantly lower prices under Jabra's brand alone, not to mention Samsung, Google, OnePlus, or Beats options.
But not many competitors offer "next-level Dolby Atmos surround sound" technology or "advanced" active noise cancellation billed as two times more powerful than other (already amazing) Jabra products.
These absolutely spectacular new earbuds are of course not as tough as the equally new and slightly cheaper Elite 8 Active, but they do also promise to provide virtually unrivaled comfort, flawless voice call quality regardless of your surroundings, and stellar battery life going all the way up to 27 hours with a modern wireless charging case taken into consideration. No wonder the Jabra Elite 10 are (still) more expensive than Apple's crazy popular AirPods Pro 2.
