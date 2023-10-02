Up your listening; grab Apple's top-tier AirPods Pro 2 earbuds (with Lightning port) for 20% off on Amazon
We have awesome news for all Apple users out there on the hunt for a new pair of incredible-sounding, high-end earbuds. Currently, Apple's top-tier, incredible AirPods Pro 2 are 20% off their sticker price on Amazon, which means you can now get them with a sweet $50 discount. We must mention that this is the version with the Lightning port, so if you are in the market for the USB-C model, you will need to pay the usual price.
Now, the AirPods Pro 2 are on the expensive side, even with Amazon's current discount. Therefore, you may be wondering whether they are worth their steep cost. So, we will tell you this: these bad boys are worth every penny, and you'll never regret purchasing them.
Apple's products are always refined and of nice quality, and the AirPods Pro 2 are no different. They have a stylish design, deliver incredible sound, and even support Apple's well-known Spatial Audio feature, which enhances listening by making the audio feel three-dimensional. Furthermore, Apple's Music app comes with its own EQ functionality, allowing you to customize the sound of your AirPods Pro 2 entirely to your
preferences.
Now, a pair of high-end earbuds must also have good battery life, and the AirPods Pro 2 cover this requirement as well. On their own, they offer up to 6 hours without Spatial Audio and 5.5 hours on a single charge with Spatial Audio. With the case, their listening time increases to up to 30 hours on a single charge.
The AirPods Pro 2 are just incredible. Not only do they have a nice design and sound phenomenal, but they also have amazing ANC and pretty awesome battery life. And given the fact that you can snatch them for $50 less, you should definitely pull the trigger on this deal and grab a pair from Amazon at a discounted price while you can.
Another area where the AirPods Pro 2 are also pretty amazing is the active noise cancellation. These earphones have unreal ANC, which will allow you to mute the whole world and enjoy your favorite songs in peace.
