Amazon's deal on the high-end Google Pixel Buds Pro is still live

Did you miss getting the high-end Google Pixel Buds Pro the first time we told you about Amazon’s offer? Well, you might be interested to know that the deal is still live. In other words, you can still scoop up whichever color variant you like for these high-end earbuds and save 30%!



Given that this offer has been around for some time, we believe it’s likely to expire very soon. That’s why, if you’re looking for quality earbuds to complete your

Google Pixel Buds Pro can now be yours at 30% off on Amazon These true wireless earbuds feature ANC with Transparency Mode, Volume EQ, IPX4 water-resistant rating, up to 31 hours of battery life, and various other cool features that make them a tempting choice for bargain hunters in need of high-quality earbuds. They also have beamforming microphones to deliver better call quality even when you're talking in noisy settings. Get them today in one of our available colors and save 30%. $61 off (30%) Buy at Amazon



Whether or not these are the



The Google Pixel Buds Pro these earbuds remove all unwanted distractions and deliver premium and immersive sound. Moreover, they have an ergonomic design that should be comfortable for most people. They even sport an IPX4 rating. That means you don’t have to worry about the occasional drop of sweat while wearing them. By the way, kudos to Google for making the wireless charging case water-resistant as well – it has an IPX2 rating.



Naturally, the earbuds come with a hands-free access to Google Assistant. What's very impressive about the pair is its crazy good battery life. Unbelievably, they last about 11 hours on a single charge that extends to as much as 31 hours with the charging case. Additionally, they feature beamforming microphones that should make your calls crystal clear, even in bustling environments.



The Google Pixel Buds Pro are a tempting choice for bargain hunters right now, at least in our opinion. And if you want new Pixel Buds that are even cheaper than these, you might want to check out our deal on the Given that this offer has been around for some time, we believe it’s likely to expire very soon. That’s why, if you’re looking for quality earbuds to complete your Google ecosystem, now might be a great time to act. Keep in mind that the markdown of 30% isn’t entirely unprecedented, to our knowledge, at least. However, the earbuds haven’t ever dropped to a more affordable price for non-Amazon Prime members.Whether or not these are the best wireless earbuds money can buy right now is subjective. Still, Google Pixel phone users will undoubtedly find these bad boys handy. They come with all the must-have features, including ANC technology that relies on Silent Seal, Transparency Mode, volume EQ, wireless charging case, and many more.The Google Pixel Buds Pro these earbuds remove all unwanted distractions and deliver premium and immersive sound. Moreover, they have an ergonomic design that should be comfortable for most people. They even sport an IPX4 rating. That means you don’t have to worry about the occasional drop of sweat while wearing them. By the way, kudos to Google for making the wireless charging case water-resistant as well – it has an IPX2 rating.Naturally, the earbuds come with a hands-free access to Google Assistant. What's very impressive about the pair is its crazy good battery life. Unbelievably, they last about 11 hours on a single charge that extends to as much as 31 hours with the charging case. Additionally, they feature beamforming microphones that should make your calls crystal clear, even in bustling environments.The Google Pixel Buds Pro are a tempting choice for bargain hunters right now, at least in our opinion. And if you want new Pixel Buds that are even cheaper than these, you might want to check out our deal on the budget-friendly Pixel Buds A-series