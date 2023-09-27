Jabra's extra-durable Elite 8 Active earbuds are nicely discounted for the very first time





But if you're a hardcore fan of the company who just wants to buy one of its latest and greatest products at the best possible price, your choice is made simple by a hot new deal available at both Amazon and Best Buy right now.

Formally unveiled and commercially released a few weeks ago, the noise-cancelling Jabra Elite 8 Active are already on sale at 20 bucks under their $199.99 list price in dark grey and navy color options. That's far from a mind-blowing discount, of course, but given the extremely young age, some of the super-advanced capabilities, and one particularly bold claim made by Jabra in relation to the Elite 8 Active, it's quite remarkable that you can save anything at this point.





Believe it or not, you're apparently looking at the "world's toughest earbuds" here, although technically, the $250 Elite 10 flagship Jabra also took the wraps off at the IFA 2023 trade show in Berlin is even better as far as audio quality is concerned.





Don't get us wrong, the discounted Elite 8 Active are guaranteed to sound great as well with the help of Dolby Audio technology and powerful 6mm speakers. It's just that the key selling point is a rugged design made to withstand everything from water immersion to dirt and dust, as well as extreme temperatures, humidity, high altitudes, and even the occasional drop on a hard surface (from no more than a meter above ground).





In addition to all that, the Jabra Elite 8 Active also come with adaptive hybrid ANC (active noise cancellation), no less than six microphones for crystal clear calls, up to 8 hours of uninterrupted playing time and a grand total of 32 hours of battery life with the charging case factored in, and last but not necessarily least, native support for both iPhones and Android handsets.





Are you dealing with the best of the best wireless earbuds money can buy here? That's... a hard proclamation to make, but if you're an avid outdoor runner who likes to work out regardless of weather conditions, these might be just what you need at a price you can probably afford without much effort or sacrifice.