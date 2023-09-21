Huge new discount makes Jabra's premium Elite 85t probably the best budget earbuds around
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Are you tempted by Jabra's deeply discounted Elite 7 Active buds but don't have an Amazon Prime membership, don't want to get one ahead of the e-commerce giant's Prime Big Deal Days event next month, or have no interest in waiting and hoping to score an invitation for that killer promotion actually scheduled to kick off on October 10?
There's another Jabra product worth taking into consideration right now at only a slightly higher price than the aforementioned sporty AirPods rival. The Elite 85t are more adequate for the office than the gym with an undeniably elegant and very subtle design, although their IPX4 rating also makes them resistant to sweat and light water splashes.
More importantly, these bad boys come with state-of-the-art active noise cancellation and fully adjustable HearThrough technology, which are clearly the two big reasons why Jabra originally slapped a somewhat excessive $229.99 price tag to this decidedly high-end product.
Of course, that was roughly three years ago, and while the company then claimed the Elite 85t offered "the most cutting-edge" noise cancelling capabilities on the market, we're pretty sure that's no longer the case with super-advanced AirPods Pro 2, Galaxy Buds 2 Pro, and yes, Jabra Elite 10 options around.
In short, you're almost certainly not looking at the overall best wireless earbuds money can buy in (late) 2023, but after a $130 discount, these might just be the single greatest budget wireless earbuds available for the upcoming holiday season.
Interestingly, Jabra itself seems to be selling the Elite 85t in a single "titanium black" hue at a lower-than-ever price on Amazon at the time of this writing, beating the $100 markdown available through the manufacturer's official US website. To be perfectly clear, you don't need to be a Prime subscriber or wait for any special sales event to start in order to save that unprecedented 130 bucks here, and in fact, you're strongly advised to hurry and pull the trigger ASAP.
There's no way this outstanding new deal, which improves on a 50 percent discount we told you about very recently, will last very long, so it's definitely better to be safe than sorry and place your order today. That is, of course, if you like affordable noise-cancelling earbuds with excellent battery life, premium audio quality, flawless all-day comfort, and native support for both iPhones and Android handsets.
