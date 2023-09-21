Huge new discount makes Jabra's premium Elite 85t probably the best budget earbuds around





There's another Jabra product worth taking into consideration right now at only a slightly higher price than the aforementioned sporty AirPods rival. The Elite 85t are more adequate for the office than the gym with an undeniably elegant and very subtle design, although their IPX4 rating also makes them resistant to sweat and light water splashes.

Jabra Elite 85t True Wireless Earbuds with Advanced Active Noise Cancellation, Fully Adjustable HearThrough Technology, Four Beamforming Microphones for Outstanding Call Quality, Up to 8 Hours of Uninterrupted Listening Time, Up to 24 Hours of Battery Life with Wireless Charging Case, IPX4 Water Resistance, Bluetooth 5.1 Connectivity, Titanium Black Color $130 off (57%) Buy at Amazon





More importantly, these bad boys come with state-of-the-art active noise cancellation and fully adjustable HearThrough technology, which are clearly the two big reasons why Jabra originally slapped a somewhat excessive $229.99 price tag to this decidedly high-end product.













Interestingly, Jabra itself seems to be selling the Elite 85t in a single "titanium black" hue at a lower-than-ever price on Amazon at the time of this writing, beating the $100 markdown available through the manufacturer's official US website. To be perfectly clear, you don't need to be a Prime subscriber or wait for any special sales event to start in order to save that unprecedented 130 bucks here, and in fact, you're strongly advised to hurry and pull the trigger ASAP.





There's no way this outstanding new deal, which improves on a There's no way this outstanding new deal, which improves on a 50 percent discount we told you about very recently , will last very long, so it's definitely better to be safe than sorry and place your order today. That is, of course, if you like affordable noise-cancelling earbuds with excellent battery life, premium audio quality, flawless all-day comfort, and native support for both iPhones and Android handsets.