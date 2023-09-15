Your new Garmin Venu 3 Smartwatch is here!

The OnePlus Buds Pro 2 can still be yours with a sweet discount; grab a pair from Amazon now

Deals OnePlus Audio
The OnePlus Buds Pro 2 can still be yours with a sweet discount; grab a pair from Amazon now
Awesome news for all OnePlus fans out there! You can still grab a pair of OnePlus Buds Pro 2, the best earbuds to complement your OnePlus phone, with a sweet 28% discount from Amazon. When you open that calculator app on your fancy OnePlus phone and calculate the percentage, you will see that you will score $50 in savings if you take advantage of this deal. However, we advise you to act fast, since the deal has been live for a few weeks now and can literally expire at any moment.

The OnePlus Buds Pro 2 are a great pair of earbuds. They're loud, deliver a very clear sound, and can now be yours for $50 off their price. Capitalize on this deal now, while you can!
And believe us, you want a pair of these! The "Pro" word in the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 is not just to attract buyers. As true Pro earbuds, these bad boys deliver awesome, loud sound. Also, their companion app, HeyMelody, comes with an EQ functionality, which allows you to adjust the sound of your earbuds to your preferences if you don't like their default sound profile. Additionally, the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 have pretty good ANC, which, again, you can adjust in the HeyMelody app.

The earbuds are also great in terms of battery life. On their own, they offer 6 hours of listening with ANC turned on. Add the case, and the listening time goes up to 25 hours. Without using ANC, the earbuds last approximately 9 hours on a single charge and up to 39 hours with the case. These are pretty impressive numbers, don't you think?

As you can see, the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 definitely deserve that "Pro" word in their moniker. So don't waste time and grab a pair at a discounted price while you can.

