Amazon and Best Buy are now selling Samsung's top-notch Galaxy Buds 2 Pro at a hefty $60 discount

Galaxy Buds 2 Pro





Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro True Wireless Earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation, Personalized Ambient Sound, Hi-Fi Sound, 360 Audio, HD Voice, Conversation Mode, IPX7 Water Resistance, Up to 8 Hours of Uninterrupted Listening Time, 30 Hours of Total Battery Life with Wireless Charging Case, Graphite Color $60 off (26%) Buy at Amazon Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro True Wireless Earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation, Personalized Ambient Sound, Hi-Fi Sound, 360 Audio, HD Voice, Conversation Mode, IPX7 Water Resistance, Up to 8 Hours of Uninterrupted Listening Time, 30 Hours of Total Battery Life with Wireless Charging Case, Graphite Color $60 off (26%) $169 99 $229 99 Buy at BestBuy





Granted, the hot new $60 discount available exclusively on the Buds 2 Pro 's "graphite" (aka black) flavor doesn't beat all those recent price cuts sans trade-in by much, but every extra dollar is important if you can keep it in your pocket without making any sacrifices or cutting corners whatsoever.





Yes, this is the official US version of the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro sold here for 26 percent below its $229.99 list price with a full manufacturer warranty included and no refurbished or "renewed" shenanigans. Interestingly, Best Buy is explicitly advertising the promotion as a 24-hour-only thing while Amazon is... not, which may or may not mean that the offer will go away tomorrow at both retailers.





If you're in the market for some of the undeniably best wireless earbuds providing native support for both Android and iOS, you should probably hurry and pull the trigger today just to be safe. And yes, Samsung is reportedly preparing to release a new Galaxy Buds model soon, but with FE instead of Pro branding, that's unlikely to target the same audience as these discounted puppies.





Galaxy Buds 2 Pro In addition to active noise cancellation, which has pretty much become a guarantee nowadays in the true wireless earbuds space almost irrespective of price tag, thealso have super-advanced 360-degree audio, Hi-Fi Sound, and HD Voice technologies going for them, not to mention top-notch IPX7 water resistance and a solid battery life of up to 8 hours (with ANC switched off) that can be lifted to a maximum of 29 hours with the bundled wireless charging case factored in.

If you're not that excited about Apple's big AirPods "innovation" announced alongside the iPhone 15 family because, well, you use an Android handset (or you simply don't dig the world's most popular earbuds ), Amazon and Best Buy are today coming together to sell theat a very special price.