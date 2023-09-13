Your new Garmin Venu 3 Smartwatch is here!

Amazon and Best Buy are now selling Samsung's top-notch Galaxy Buds 2 Pro at a hefty $60 discount

Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Amazon and Best Buy are now selling Samsung's top-notch Galaxy Buds 2 Pro at a hefty $60 discount
If you're not that excited about Apple's big AirPods "innovation" announced alongside the iPhone 15 family because, well, you use an Android handset (or you simply don't dig the world's most popular earbuds), Amazon and Best Buy are today coming together to sell the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro at a very special price.

Yes, even more special than the one currently listed on Samsung's official US website and more special than what all major third-party retailers have charged in the last few months for arguably the best Galaxy Buds out there.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro

True Wireless Earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation, Personalized Ambient Sound, Hi-Fi Sound, 360 Audio, HD Voice, Conversation Mode, IPX7 Water Resistance, Up to 8 Hours of Uninterrupted Listening Time, 30 Hours of Total Battery Life with Wireless Charging Case, Graphite Color
$60 off (26%)
Buy at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro

True Wireless Earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation, Personalized Ambient Sound, Hi-Fi Sound, 360 Audio, HD Voice, Conversation Mode, IPX7 Water Resistance, Up to 8 Hours of Uninterrupted Listening Time, 30 Hours of Total Battery Life with Wireless Charging Case, Graphite Color
$60 off (26%)
$169 99
$229 99
Buy at BestBuy

Granted, the hot new $60 discount available exclusively on the Buds 2 Pro's "graphite" (aka black) flavor doesn't beat all those recent price cuts sans trade-in by much, but every extra dollar is important if you can keep it in your pocket without making any sacrifices or cutting corners whatsoever.

Yes, this is the official US version of the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro sold here for 26 percent below its $229.99 list price with a full manufacturer warranty included and no refurbished or "renewed" shenanigans. Interestingly, Best Buy is explicitly advertising the promotion as a 24-hour-only thing while Amazon is... not, which may or may not mean that the offer will go away tomorrow at both retailers.

If you're in the market for some of the undeniably best wireless earbuds providing native support for both Android and iOS, you should probably hurry and pull the trigger today just to be safe. And yes, Samsung is reportedly preparing to release a new Galaxy Buds model soon, but with FE instead of Pro branding, that's unlikely to target the same audience as these discounted puppies.

In addition to active noise cancellation, which has pretty much become a guarantee nowadays in the true wireless earbuds space almost irrespective of price tag, the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro also have super-advanced 360-degree audio, Hi-Fi Sound, and HD Voice technologies going for them, not to mention top-notch IPX7 water resistance and a solid battery life of up to 8 hours (with ANC switched off) that can be lifted to a maximum of 29 hours with the bundled wireless charging case factored in.

Popular stories

Check out the US prices of all iPhone 15 models as predicted by trusted analysts
Check out the US prices of all iPhone 15 models as predicted by trusted analysts
A month after laying off 5,000 employees, T-Mobile is rewarding shareholders with billions
A month after laying off 5,000 employees, T-Mobile is rewarding shareholders with billions
A new limited time Samsung offer lets you snag a Galaxy A54 for peanuts
A new limited time Samsung offer lets you snag a Galaxy A54 for peanuts
Save on a Galaxy S23 Ultra 512GB in Cream; get one with a free storage upgrade and up to $750 extra off as instant trade-in credit
Save on a Galaxy S23 Ultra 512GB in Cream; get one with a free storage upgrade and up to $750 extra off as instant trade-in credit
Best Buy is running a dazzling Surface Pro 9 deal of the day
Best Buy is running a dazzling Surface Pro 9 deal of the day
You can score the M1 iPad Pro for up to $849 off with a free Smart Folio
You can score the M1 iPad Pro for up to $849 off with a free Smart Folio
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Google Maps now allows users to find their favorite places faster using emojis
Google Maps now allows users to find their favorite places faster using emojis
Two memory chips from Korea's SK Hynix mysteriously found in Huawei Mate 60 Pro
Two memory chips from Korea's SK Hynix mysteriously found in Huawei Mate 60 Pro
You can score the M1 iPad Pro for up to $849 off with a free Smart Folio
You can score the M1 iPad Pro for up to $849 off with a free Smart Folio
You can still save $200 on the exceptional Bose S1 Pro Bluetooth speaker; grab one from Amazon now
You can still save $200 on the exceptional Bose S1 Pro Bluetooth speaker; grab one from Amazon now
Images of Samsung Galaxy S23 FE and plenty of specs appear on regulatory website
Images of Samsung Galaxy S23 FE and plenty of specs appear on regulatory website
Configuration of MediaTek's Dimensity 9300 AP is reportedly causing a major problem
Configuration of MediaTek's Dimensity 9300 AP is reportedly causing a major problem
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless