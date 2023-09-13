Amazon and Best Buy are now selling Samsung's top-notch Galaxy Buds 2 Pro at a hefty $60 discount

Galaxy Buds 2 Pro





Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro True Wireless Earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation, Personalized Ambient Sound, Hi-Fi Sound, 360 Audio, HD Voice, Conversation Mode, IPX7 Water Resistance, Up to 8 Hours of Uninterrupted Listening Time, 30 Hours of Total Battery Life with Wireless Charging Case, Graphite Color $60 off (26%) Buy at Amazon Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro True Wireless Earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation, Personalized Ambient Sound, Hi-Fi Sound, 360 Audio, HD Voice, Conversation Mode, IPX7 Water Resistance, Up to 8 Hours of Uninterrupted Listening Time, 30 Hours of Total Battery Life with Wireless Charging Case, Graphite Color $60 off (26%) $169 99 $229 99 Buy at BestBuy





Granted, the hot new $60 discount available exclusively on the Buds 2 Pro 's "graphite" (aka black) flavor doesn't beat all those recent price cuts sans trade-in by much, but every extra dollar is important if you can keep it in your pocket without making any sacrifices or cutting corners whatsoever.





Yes, this is the official US version of the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro sold here for 26 percent below its $229.99 list price with a full manufacturer warranty included and no refurbished or "renewed" shenanigans. Interestingly, Best Buy is explicitly advertising the promotion as a 24-hour-only thing while Amazon is... not, which may or may not mean that the offer will go away tomorrow at both retailers.





If you're in the market for some of the undeniably best wireless earbuds providing native support for both Android and iOS, you should probably hurry and pull the trigger today just to be safe. And yes, Samsung is reportedly preparing to release a new Galaxy Buds model soon, but with FE instead of Pro branding, that's unlikely to target the same audience as these discounted puppies.



