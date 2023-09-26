Forget about Apple's 'new' AirPods Pro 2 and grab the Beats Studio Buds+ at this killer price!





Unveiled just around four months ago, these noise-cancelling puppies come with native support for both iPhones and Android handsets, typically fetching $170 a pair in a bunch of undeniably attractive color options including a stunning see-through version.





Believe it or not, you can now take that list price all the way down to $99.95 at Woot, and the Amazon-owned e-tailer will amazingly hook you up with brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged units backed by a full 1-year Apple warranty at that killer discount.





Unfortunately (and predictably enough), you can't have the super-eye-catching transparent model for a single Benjamin and you instead need to settle for a good old fashioned black hue (with swanky gold accents on both the buds themselves and their charging case).





Speaking of the Studio Buds+ case, you will probably be happy to know that USB-C charging technology is supported on it, leaving this year's revised AirPods Pro 2 with very few clear advantages to justify a colossal price difference right now.





Granted, the latest (and arguably greatest from a value for money perspective) Beats-branded earbuds do not come with a fancy Apple H2 chip or state-of-the-art personalized spatial audio with dynamic head tracking, but their overall sound performance, call quality, and battery life are simply impressive... and not only by $100 standards.





