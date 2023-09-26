Forget about Apple's 'new' AirPods Pro 2 and grab the Beats Studio Buds+ at this killer price!
If you expected Apple to unveil those long-rumored AirPods Pro Lite or perhaps an altogether new edition of the most popular noise-cancelling earbuds in the world a couple of weeks back, you were probably disappointed (although hopefully not surprised) to see basically the same old second-gen AirPods Pro reintroduced with a new and "modern" USB-C charging case bundled in instead.
Of course, no one is forcing you to buy these "new" AirPods Pro 2 at either their $250 list price or a $50 discount already, especially with so many great alternatives around. Some of the best AirPods rivals are even (technically) manufactured by Apple itself, like the Beats Studio Buds Plus.
Unveiled just around four months ago, these noise-cancelling puppies come with native support for both iPhones and Android handsets, typically fetching $170 a pair in a bunch of undeniably attractive color options including a stunning see-through version.
Believe it or not, you can now take that list price all the way down to $99.95 at Woot, and the Amazon-owned e-tailer will amazingly hook you up with brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged units backed by a full 1-year Apple warranty at that killer discount.
Unfortunately (and predictably enough), you can't have the super-eye-catching transparent model for a single Benjamin and you instead need to settle for a good old fashioned black hue (with swanky gold accents on both the buds themselves and their charging case).
Speaking of the Studio Buds+ case, you will probably be happy to know that USB-C charging technology is supported on it, leaving this year's revised AirPods Pro 2 with very few clear advantages to justify a colossal price difference right now.
Granted, the latest (and arguably greatest from a value for money perspective) Beats-branded earbuds do not come with a fancy Apple H2 chip or state-of-the-art personalized spatial audio with dynamic head tracking, but their overall sound performance, call quality, and battery life are simply impressive... and not only by $100 standards.
Unfortunately, Amazon itself is not offering any Woot-comparable deals right now, unless you don't mind opting for "renewed" transparent units with a 90-day guarantee at a $68 markdown from the aforementioned $170 regular price of a brand-new product.
