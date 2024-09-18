It's not too late to get the capable Galaxy Buds FE on the cheap at Walmart
If you're looking for new earbuds that pack good sound and won't break the bank, the Galaxy Buds FE fit that bill perfectly. They have a lot to offer and are discounted by $42 at Walmart right now.
Yes, yes, we know — $42 doesn't seem like a huge discount. But when it comes to Samsung's latest budget earphones, it's actually a big deal, knocking a massive 42% off the regular price. This means you can score a pair for just $58, down from $99.99. We suggest acting fast, as Walmart has been offering this lovely deal for a few weeks, and you never know when it'll return the earbuds to their regular cost.
Even though they're easy on the wallet, they also come with solid ANC, letting you listen to your favorite tunes without annoying background noise ruining your experience. And don't worry, these fellas have great battery life, offering up to 6 hours of listening time with ANC on and up to 8.5 hours with it disabled. With their charging case, the earbuds deliver up to 21 hours of playtime.
The Galaxy Buds FE might not be on the same level as high-end earbuds like the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro, but they still deliver solid sound. Plus, you can tweak their audio to your taste using the EQ feature in Samsung's Wearable app, which is only available on Android devices.
All in all, the Galaxy Buds FE are a real steal at their current price at Walmart, offering good sound, ANC, and battery life for peanuts. So, go ahead and snatch a pair at a heavily discounted price with this deal now while you still can!
