Elite new deal makes the super-premium Jabra Elite 10 buds cheaper than ever for one day only

Aug 13, Tue, 12:00 CDT
If you don't feel comfortable ordering Samsung's hot new Galaxy Buds 3 Pro after reports of some pretty nasty quality issues a few weeks back and would rather not pay a premium for something as old as Apple's AirPods Pro 2 either, you may want to consider purchasing the Jabra Elite 10 today (and today only).

That's because these ultra-high-end earbuds originally released about a year ago are currently being sold by Best Buy at $174.99 instead of their extravagant $249.99 list price in no less than four color options. Those include a retailer-exclusive "Titanium Black" hue in addition to gloss black, cream, and cocoa flavors, and at least to our knowledge, this $75 discount appears to be the greatest ever deal offered by someone like Best Buy or Amazon for this particular product.

Jabra Elite 10

True Wireless Earbuds with Advanced Active Noise Cancellation, Dolby Atmos Support with Dolby Head Tracking, Jabra ComfortFit Technology, 6 Microphones with Advanced Algorithms, HearThrough Technology with Wind Noise Reduction, Up to 6 Hours of Listening Time, Up to 27 Hours of Battery Life with Wireless Charging Case, IP57 Rating, Four Color Options
$75 off (30%)
$174 99
$249 99
Buy at BestBuy

Amazon, by the way, can't even come close to its arch-rival's generosity at the time of this writing, selling the Jabra Elite 10 at a modest $20 discount in only three colorways after previously slashing $50 off the aforementioned regular price of 250 bucks on a few different occasions.

It's no wonder therefore that Best Buy plans to put an end to this completely unprecedented and unbeatable promotion later tonight, giving bargain hunters just 24 hours (in total) to snap up some of the greatest wireless earbuds out there at their lowest possible price.

The Jabra Elite 10 clearly deserve all the praise in the world for their outstanding Dolby Atmos-enhanced audio quality, as well as state-of-the-art active noise cancellation, excellent battery life of up to 36 hours (with their bundled wireless charging case factored in), and a design that manages to strike a nearly flawless balance between style and durability.

Yes, these are some undeniably eye-catching buds resistant to both water and dust, and in addition to being able to connect to two devices at the same time with the help of Bluetooth Multipoint technology, they natively and seamlessly support both Android handsets and iPhones. It's hard to think of a better pair of earbuds at a comparable price right now, which is why you may want to hurry and pull the trigger at a $75 discount while you can.
Adrian Diaconescu Mobile Tech News and Deals Journalist
Adrian Diaconescu Mobile Tech News and Deals Journalist

FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless