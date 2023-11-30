Amazon is incredibly selling Jabra's 'ultimate' Elite 10 earbuds at a new record low price now

after





Jabra Elite 10 True Wireless Earbuds with Advanced Active Noise Cancellation, Dolby Atmos Support with Dolby Head Tracking, Jabra ComfortFit Technology, 6 Microphones with Advanced Algorithms, HearThrough Technology with Wind Noise Reduction, Up to 6 Hours of Listening Time, Up to 27 Hours of Battery Life with Wireless Charging Case, IP57 Rating, Four Color Options $50 off (20%) Buy at Amazon





Unfortunately, that's all you were allowed to save the entire Black Friday/Cyber Monday season by major US retailers like Amazon and Best Buy, although Woot did offer a significantly heftier $80 discount for a little while last week.





Unsurprisingly, that absolutely bonkers deal is now decidedly in the rearview mirror, and surprisingly, Amazon has been able to improve its Black... Monday promotion at some point in the last 48 hours. You probably don't have a lot of time to slash 50 bucks off the aforementioned $249.99 list price of the Jabra Elite 10 in your choice of four hues, although you might want to carefully consider all your options before making your final holiday buying decision.









That essentially means the Jabra Elite 10 should be the absolute best of the best wireless earbuds out there to be worth your hard-earned money right now, which is... not very far from the truth. While that's definitely an impossible title to bestow on a single product without hesitation or debate, the Elite 10's strengths and key selling points are undebatable and undeniable, including everything from spatial sound with Dolby head tracking technology to the strongest active noise cancellation Jabra can offer, outstanding battery life, and flawless all-day comfort (at least according to the manufacturers).

Being able to buy a popular tech product at a lower priceCyber Monday than during the traditional holiday shopping season around Thanksgiving is about as rare as a Bigfoot sighting or a New York Knicks NBA title, but here we are today, carefully considering whether or not the Jabra Elite 10 are worth purchasing at a record high $50 Amazon discount.