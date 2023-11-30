Amazon is incredibly selling Jabra's 'ultimate' Elite 10 earbuds at a new record low price now
Being able to buy a popular tech product at a lower price after Cyber Monday than during the traditional holiday shopping season around Thanksgiving is about as rare as a Bigfoot sighting or a New York Knicks NBA title, but here we are today, carefully considering whether or not the Jabra Elite 10 are worth purchasing at a record high $50 Amazon discount.
Released just a few months ago with a recommended $249.99 price point attached to their name, these undeniably impressive and state-of-the-art rivals for the massively successful AirPods Pro 2 scored a small but notable $25 markdown fairly quickly after their commercial debut.
Unfortunately, that's all you were allowed to save the entire Black Friday/Cyber Monday season by major US retailers like Amazon and Best Buy, although Woot did offer a significantly heftier $80 discount for a little while last week.
Unsurprisingly, that absolutely bonkers deal is now decidedly in the rearview mirror, and surprisingly, Amazon has been able to improve its Black... Monday promotion at some point in the last 48 hours. You probably don't have a lot of time to slash 50 bucks off the aforementioned $249.99 list price of the Jabra Elite 10 in your choice of four hues, although you might want to carefully consider all your options before making your final holiday buying decision.
Apple's second-gen AirPods Pro with a USB-C charging case, mind you, are currently slightly cheaper than these bad boys, while Samsung's top-of-the-line Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are amazingly still sold by Amazon at their much lower Black Friday 2023 price alongside a nifty gift card.
That essentially means the Jabra Elite 10 should be the absolute best of the best wireless earbuds out there to be worth your hard-earned money right now, which is... not very far from the truth. While that's definitely an impossible title to bestow on a single product without hesitation or debate, the Elite 10's strengths and key selling points are undebatable and undeniable, including everything from spatial sound with Dolby head tracking technology to the strongest active noise cancellation Jabra can offer, outstanding battery life, and flawless all-day comfort (at least according to the manufacturers).
