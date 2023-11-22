Amazon is sweetening its top Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro Black Friday deal some more
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
As true wireless earbuds go, it's hard to do better than the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro this holiday shopping season... if money is no object. Of course, Samsung's latest super-premium alternative to Apple's industry-leading AirPods Pro 2 doesn't exactly cost a small fortune, as the Galaxy Z Fold 5 or S23 Ultra handsets do, for instance.
But compared to some of the best budget wireless earbuds from brands like Soundcore, JBL, Jabra, and yes, Samsung, these noise-cancelling bad boys with Hi-Fi Sound, 360 Audio, and a bunch of other ultra-advanced capabilities are pretty expensive at their $229.99 list price.
Luckily, that's what Black Friday deals are for, allowing you to save a substantial 70 bucks right now that... still makes the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro more than twice as costly as the just-released Galaxy Buds FE. If that early holiday promotion failed to impress you, perhaps Amazon's improved pre-Thanksgiving offer today will get you down from the fence you're currently sitting on.
Yes, the e-commerce giant is sweetening the aforementioned deal by throwing in a $10 gift card at no extra charge. That bumps up your total savings to $80, shaving no less than 33 percent off the regular price of this type of special bundle with the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro available in your choice of graphite, white, or bora purple colorways.
Are you looking at an irresistible, mind-blowing, or life-changing Black Friday promo here now? Probably not if you consider the wealth of deeply discounted true wireless earbuds options this holiday season, many of which are significantly cheaper than the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro while offering a number of similarly sophisticated features and technologies.
Then again, hardcore Samsung fans and even Android enthusiasts in love with other handset manufacturers are likely to view this affair differently and jump on the chance to get such a state-of-the-art product and pair it with their state-of-the-art phone at such a heavily reduced price.
