Apple's 'new' USB-C AirPods Pro 2 are unlikely to get any cheaper than this by Christmas

Have you been holding off on purchasing Apple's latest and greatest (own-brand) noise-cancelling earbuds in hopes of seeing them score a higher-than-ever discount before Christmas? 

Normally available for $249 a pair, the AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C charging technology first received a $60 price cut more than a month ago, and as much as we wished for that deal to be improved during the recently concluded Black Friday/Cyber Monday festivities, Apple-loving bargain hunters had to settle for the exact same discount.

If you refused to do that, another opportunity has just arisen to save, you guessed it, 60 bucks. Why should you "settle" for an identical holiday promotion now? Because the special offer vanished at the end of the extended aforementioned Black... Monday events, and its return in an unchanged form strongly suggests that the discount will not get any better anytime soon.

If you don't want to see the "new" second-gen AirPods Pro go back up to their list price or delay your buying decision until you can no longer receive the product by Christmas, our advice is to stop hesitating and pull the trigger right now!

After all, the AirPods Pro 2 are still arguably the best of the best wireless earbuds you can buy for your new or old iPhone, and with a USB-C charging case, these bad boys are finally "modern" enough to take on the likes of Samsung's Galaxy Buds 2 Pro or Sony's WF-1000XM5 from that particular standpoint... as well as many others.

Curiously enough, Amazon is currently selling the same hugely popular product with an outdated Lightning charging case at a higher price than the USB-C version, which further highlights the appeal and amazing value of this excellent deal brought back from the dead by the e-commerce giant for the rest of the holiday season.
