Many iPhone users are experiencing horrible battery drain issues after Apple's latest iOS update
While the number of eerily similar complaints on the exact same topic might not be large enough to suggest the existence of a truly widespread global problem (at least not yet), we definitely expect Apple to have some sort of a fix or workaround in (early) development.
The level of battery drain experienced by users who've noticed the downgrade over the last few days appears to differ from person to person, with some claiming their beloved mobile devices are running out of power just 15 or 20 percent faster than before while others approximate their battery life depreciation at up to 50 percent.
That's a pretty serious issue that Apple needs to iron out as soon as possible, and before you even think it, no, we don't have any real reason to believe the glitches are in any way caused by faulty or normally degrading hardware. Not in all cases, at least, and worse yet, some users say they've had no luck getting rid of the undoubtedly software-related bug by switching back to iOS 14.5.
In fact, several people claim the problems actually started with the previous version of Apple's mobile platform, worsening after updating to iOS 14.6, which might suggest the AirTags support was somehow to blame for the beginning of this nightmare.