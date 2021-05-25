With less than two weeks until the WWDC reveal, unknown tipster tweets new features for iOS 15





First, we should point out that you need to take Connor's tweet with a grain of salt since he apparently doesn't have a track record to speak of. So with that in mind, he says that iOS 15 will feature tweaks to the Dark Mode UI, tweaks to the Messages app, food tracking in the Health app, a new look for the lockscreen and new notification settings. Last month, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman said that Apple will improve the way users deal with notifications and will update the lock screen.

Rumored new features rumored for iOS 15 are tweeted by an unknown Twitter tipster









When I said I’d seen some iOS 15, I’m not going to disappoint:



️- Dark Mode UI tweaks

- Messages app tweaks

- Food tracking and other new features in Health

- Confirmation of UI changes from previous screenshot rumor

- New notification settings and look on lockscreen — Connor Jewiss (@connorjewiss) May 25, 2021

Gurman also said last month that Apple is indeed working on the Messages app to make it more of a social network similar to WhatsApp. In a tweet he disseminated today, Gurman added to the list of iOS 15 rumors by adding, "Don’t forget updated Notification banners." Speaking of notifications, a new menu on the lockscreen and the Control Center is expected to allow an iPhone user to select his current status (such as driving, working, or sleeping, or a custom selection).

Depending on the user's status, he/she will be able to make changes to the notification system on his/her handset. The user will be able to select whether or not to receive an audible signal when a notification pops up, and automatic replies can be sent depending on the user's current status. Currently, such a reply is only possible when the iPhone user is driving.





So while Mr. Jewiss might not be a known commodity in the tipster game, some of the changes to iOS 15 that he has tweeted about have already been mentioned by Gurman, who does have a good track record. Of course, it is possible that Jewiss is simply repeating previously posted iOS 15 rumors that he read about.



Two iPhone models, the iPhone 6s and iPhone 6s Plus, could lose iOS support starting with iOS 15







WWDC is now less than two weeks away and on June 7th, the information we hear about iOS 15 will come directly from Apple. While every iPhone that received iOS 13 was able to install iOS 14, that might not be the case with iOS 15 as rumors suggest that Apple will drop support for the iPhone 6s and iPhone 6s Plus. This makes sense considering that those two models are powered by the the 16nm A9 chipset found inside the iPhone 6s series compared to the 5nm A15 Bionic that will be under the hood of the iPhone 13 series.





Assuming that the rumor is correct, the iPhone models expected to be receiving iOS 15 will be:





iPhone 7

iPhone 7 Plus

iPhone 8

iPhone 8 Plus

iPhone X

iPhone XR

iPhone Xs

iPhone Xs Max

iPhone 11

iPhone 11 Pro

iPhone 11 Pro Max

iPhone SE (2020)

iPhone 12 mini

iPhone 12

iPhone 12 Pro

iPhone 12 Pro Max

And out of the box, the iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro and the iPhone 13 Pro Max will also be equipped with iOS 15.





