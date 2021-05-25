With less than two weeks until the WWDC reveal, unknown tipster tweets new features for iOS 15
On June 7th at 10 am PDT (1 pm EDT), Apple will kickoff the 2021 WWDC developers conference which will be online only for the second straight year. During WWDC we should see Apple reveal the new features for iOS 15 which will be released this coming September. A Twitter subscriber by the name of Connor Jewiss (@connorjewiss) has passed along some of the new features that he says we should expect for the next major build of iOS (via 9to5Mac)
Rumored new features rumored for iOS 15 are tweeted by an unknown Twitter tipster
When I said I’d seen some iOS 15, I’m not going to disappoint:— Connor Jewiss (@connorjewiss) May 25, 2021
️- Dark Mode UI tweaks
- Messages app tweaks
- Food tracking and other new features in Health
- Confirmation of UI changes from previous screenshot rumor
- New notification settings and look on lockscreen
Depending on the user's status, he/she will be able to make changes to the notification system on his/her handset. The user will be able to select whether or not to receive an audible signal when a notification pops up, and automatic replies can be sent depending on the user's current status. Currently, such a reply is only possible when the iPhone user is driving.
Two iPhone models, the iPhone 6s and iPhone 6s Plus, could lose iOS support starting with iOS 15
WWDC is now less than two weeks away and on June 7th, the information we hear about iOS 15 will come directly from Apple. While every iPhone that received iOS 13 was able to install iOS 14, that might not be the case with iOS 15 as rumors suggest that Apple will drop support for the iPhone 6s and iPhone 6s Plus. This makes sense considering that those two models are powered by the the 16nm A9 chipset found inside the iPhone 6s series compared to the 5nm A15 Bionic that will be under the hood of the iPhone 13 series.
Assuming that the rumor is correct, the iPhone models expected to be receiving iOS 15 will be:
- iPhone 7
- iPhone 7 Plus
- iPhone 8
- iPhone 8 Plus
- iPhone X
- iPhone XR
- iPhone Xs
- iPhone Xs Max
- iPhone 11
- iPhone 11 Pro
- iPhone 11 Pro Max
- iPhone SE (2020)
- iPhone 12 mini
- iPhone 12
- iPhone 12 Pro
- iPhone 12 Pro Max
And out of the box, the iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro and the iPhone 13 Pro Max will also be equipped with iOS 15.