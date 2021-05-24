$40 Unlimited data plan with a new phone

iOS Apple Software updates

iOS 14.6 is here with important Apple Card and Podcasts improvements (and more)

Adrian Diaconescu
By Adrian Diaconescu
May 24, 2021, 2:31 PM
iOS 14.6 is here with important Apple Card and Podcasts improvements (and more)
With the highly anticipated online-only Worldwide Developers Conference right around the corner, Apple keeps doing what it does best, refining and polishing an already impressively stable and smooth OS as close to perfection as possible.

Following less than a month after iOS 14.5, the mobile software platform's latest update is slightly less feature-packed than its predecessor, which needed a full three months to roll out to the iPhone-using masses in stable form on the heels of version 14.4.

That being said, iOS 14.6 is also about way more than just a few fixes to some very specific issues concerning the Unlock with Apple Watch functionality, Bluetooth connectivity, reminders, call blocking extensions, and iPhone performance during startup.

Everything is now ready for next month's addition of Lossless Audio and Spatial Audio with Dolby Atmos capabilities to Apple Music from an iOS standpoint, for instance, while the Podcasts app is getting subscription support for both channels and individual shows starting today.

Another previously announced feature actually making its way to users as we speak allows Apple Card customers to add up to five different people to a single account, which means families can more easily track their expenses, manage their spending with optional limits and controls, and build credit together.

The iOS 14.6 update also includes a few relatively minor AirTag, Find My, and Accessibility improvements that could nonetheless come in handy for iPhone owners relying on those things on a regular basis.

Of course, if you want to hear about some truly nice, convenient, and maybe even groundbreaking stuff headed to iOS in the relatively near future, you only need to wait a couple more weeks and tune into Apple's WWDC 2021 opening keynote on June 7.

