iOS 14.6 is here with important Apple Card and Podcasts improvements (and more)
Following less than a month after iOS 14.5, the mobile software platform's latest update is slightly less feature-packed than its predecessor, which needed a full three months to roll out to the iPhone-using masses in stable form on the heels of version 14.4.
Everything is now ready for next month's addition of Lossless Audio and Spatial Audio with Dolby Atmos capabilities to Apple Music from an iOS standpoint, for instance, while the Podcasts app is getting subscription support for both channels and individual shows starting today.
The iOS 14.6 update also includes a few relatively minor AirTag, Find My, and Accessibility improvements that could nonetheless come in handy for iPhone owners relying on those things on a regular basis.
Of course, if you want to hear about some truly nice, convenient, and maybe even groundbreaking stuff headed to iOS in the relatively near future, you only need to wait a couple more weeks and tune into Apple's WWDC 2021 opening keynote on June 7.