5 changes Apple needs to make for the upcoming iPhone 17

Give us a higher refresh rate already

Siri needs a serious glow-up



At this point, Siri isn't just lagging behind – it's kind of broken. In 2025, with AI assistants from Google, Amazon and OpenAI pulling off some seriously impressive stuff, Siri still feels stuck in the past.





The promised upgraded Siri is still missing. | Video credit – Apple

Apple promised big things for Siri with iPhone 16 , but most of that didn’t pan out. The iPhone 17 needs to turn that mess around and finally deliver a version of Siri that feels smart, responsive, and genuinely helpful. Apple promised big things for Siri with Apple Intelligence on the, but most of that didn’t pan out. Theneeds to turn that mess around and finally deliver a version of Siri that feels smart, responsive, and genuinely helpful.



Faster charging speeds, please



Officially, the iPhone 16 lineup didn’t get faster wired charging – but under the hood, there were signs of progress. Our tests showed brief charging spikes up to 38W when the phone was under heavy load, like during gaming or using demanding apps.



The real jump was on the wireless side. Apple boosted MagSafe charging from 15W to 25W, which is getting surprisingly close to wired speeds. But again, in 2025, that’s still playing catch-up.



Officially, the iPhone 16 lineup didn't get faster wired charging – but under the hood, there were signs of progress. Our tests showed brief charging spikes up to 38W when the phone was under heavy load, like during gaming or using demanding apps.

The real jump was on the wireless side. Apple boosted MagSafe charging from 15W to 25W, which is getting surprisingly close to wired speeds. But again, in 2025, that's still playing catch-up. Android phones like the Xiaomi 14T Pro or Motorola Edge 50 Pro are miles ahead when it comes to charging speed. Even affordable models like the Edge 50 Fusion beat the iPhone here. Apple needs to stop lagging and step it up with the iPhone 17 and actually, some leaks suggest it might indeed do so.

Base model deserves better cameras



Apple’s camera game is solid – if you are going for the Pro models. The regular iPhones don’t get the same love and that’s a shame.



The Pro versions are reportedly moving to triple 48 MP setups. Giving the iPhone 17 dual 48 MP cameras would be a major step up and something fans would actually notice and appreciate.

More RAM to keep up with AI