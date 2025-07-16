Galaxy Tab A9+ 11” 64GB - 23% off!
5 changes Apple needs to make for the upcoming iPhone 17

Here's what the base iPhone 17 needs to get right this September.

0comments
A photo of a person holding the iPhone 16 in their hands.
iPhone 16. | Image credit – PhoneArena

We are getting closer to the iPhone 17 launch and as usual, the closer we get, the more the leaks and rumors start piling up. And honestly? Based on what we’ve heard so far, the base model still feels like it is missing some key upgrades.

So, here’s a look at the five biggest changes Apple needs to make to the standard iPhone 17 if it wants to truly call it an upgrade over the iPhone 16 – and not just another refresh.

Give us a higher refresh rate already


Let’s get this one out of the way – because it’s honestly getting embarrassing. In 2025, a $799 flagship phone still rocking a 60Hz screen just doesn’t cut it. The iPhone 16 is stuck there and Apple has to change that with the iPhone 17.

It’s time to bring ProMotion – Apple’s fancy name for the LTPO display that smoothly adjusts from 120Hz down to 1Hz – to the regular iPhone. Every major rival already does it. Galaxy S25? 120Hz. OnePlus 13? 120Hz. Xiaomi 15? Same story. Hey, even a bunch of mid-range phones come with high refresh rates now.

Rumors say Apple might finally bump the iPhone 17 up to 90Hz. Sure, that’s better... but honestly, still not enough.

Siri needs a serious glow-up


At this point, Siri isn’t just lagging behind – it’s kind of broken. In 2025, with AI assistants from Google, Amazon and OpenAI pulling off some seriously impressive stuff, Siri still feels stuck in the past.

Video Thumbnail
The promised upgraded Siri is still missing. | Video credit – Apple

Apple promised big things for Siri with Apple Intelligence on the iPhone 16, but most of that didn’t pan out. The iPhone 17 needs to turn that mess around and finally deliver a version of Siri that feels smart, responsive, and genuinely helpful.

Faster charging speeds, please


Officially, the iPhone 16 lineup didn’t get faster wired charging – but under the hood, there were signs of progress. Our tests showed brief charging spikes up to 38W when the phone was under heavy load, like during gaming or using demanding apps.

The real jump was on the wireless side. Apple boosted MagSafe charging from 15W to 25W, which is getting surprisingly close to wired speeds. But again, in 2025, that’s still playing catch-up.

Android phones like the Xiaomi 14T Pro or Motorola Edge 50 Pro are miles ahead when it comes to charging speed. Even affordable models like the Edge 50 Fusion beat the iPhone here. Apple needs to stop lagging and step it up with the iPhone 17 and actually, some leaks suggest it might indeed do so

Base model deserves better cameras


Apple’s camera game is solid – if you are going for the Pro models. The regular iPhones don’t get the same love and that’s a shame.

Right now, it looks like the iPhone 17 camera might stick with the same setup as the iPhone 16: a 48 MP main and 12 MP ultra-wide. It’s fine… but why not do more?

The Pro versions are reportedly moving to triple 48 MP setups. Giving the iPhone 17 dual 48 MP cameras would be a major step up and something fans would actually notice and appreciate.

More RAM to keep up with AI


With AI becoming a thing – and apps and games getting heavier – RAM matters more than ever. The iPhone 17 is expected to come with 8 GB of RAM, which sounds decent… but might not be enough in the long run.

To stay future-proof, it would make more sense for Apple to match the 12 GB expected on the rest of the iPhone 17 family: the iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max. More RAM means smoother multitasking, better app performance and just a longer-lasting phone overall.

What upgrade from the ones above is most important to you?

Vote View Result

What would actually make you upgrade to the iPhone 17? And what more do you think Apple needs to bring to the base model to make it worth it in 2025? Drop your thoughts – curious to see what’s on your wish list.

Loading Comments...

