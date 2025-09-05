



foldable iPhone , with 20.1 percent and 10.2 percent willing to consider Samsung and Google foldables respectively if Apple doesn't enter the market soon. Yes, Apple's next big family of ultra-high-end handsets will include an all-new ultra-thin model (that nobody really asked for) while lacking the first-of-a-kind device people are actually craving. Don't believe me? Then maybe you'll believe that recent survey where 3.3 percent of respondents said they were holding out for a, with 20.1 percent and 10.2 percent willing to consider Samsung and Google foldables respectively if Apple doesn't enter the market soon.





Now, 3.3 percent is clearly not what I'd call a worrying number for the world's second-largest smartphone vendor, but 20.1 percent and 30.3 percent should definitely cause some concern among the higher-ups in the Cupertino-based organization.

Will the Z Fold 7 and Pixel 10 Pro Fold's sales blow up after the iPhone 17 is released?





But many of these are likely to be left bitterly disappointed by their favorite brand's September 9 event, which is unlikely to include even the shortest and vaguest of teasers regarding the company's eventual foldable market entry.









iPhone Fold That disappointment will only grow larger if Apple doesn't unveil its highly anticipated and long overdue first-genin the early stages of next year, and if Samsung manages to beat its arch-rival to the punch once again with the Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Z Flip 8 , that could prove to be the tipping point for a lot of potential switchers.





I'm obviously not going to talk numbers right now, as I'm not even sure my mind can comprehend what 20.1 percent of the iPhone user base really means, but I'm starting to think Samsung could recoup its global leadership position from Huawei and retain it (at least for a little while) after Apple joins the foldable segment.





How much longer are you willing to wait for the first foldable iPhone? As long as it takes Another year or so Up to two more years Not longer than six months I've already bought a foldable from a different brand I'm buying a foldable from a different brand soon As long as it takes 30.43% Another year or so 21.74% Up to two more years 0% Not longer than six months 4.35% I've already bought a foldable from a different brand 21.74% I'm buying a foldable from a different brand soon 21.74%





Brand loyalty is not what it used to be





very interesting number: 0.1 percent. Believe it or not, that's how few respondents said they were not upgrading to Apple's then-latest handsets because they were planning to switch to a Samsung Galaxy, Google Pixel, or other device. After doing a little digging (read performing a quick Google search), I found last year's Sellcell iPhone 16 pre-launch survey and would like to direct your attention to ainteresting number: 0.1 percent. Believe it or not, that's how few respondents said they were not upgrading to Apple's then-latest handsets because they were planning to switch to a Samsung Galaxy, Google Pixel, or other device.



if an iPhone Fold doesn't come "until 2026 or 2027" (that's a lot of hypotheticals in this equation), but it's super-obvious that Now, it may not be entirely fair to compare that microscopic figure with the 30.3 percent of respondents this year who say they will "consider" a Samsung or Google foldableandoesn't come "until 2026 or 2027" (that's a lot of hypotheticals in this equation), but it's super-obvious that Apple is starting to have a bigger and bigger brand loyalty problem.









We're talking the kind of problem that Samsung and other Android smartphone makers have always had to face, but that Apple typically managed to escape... somehow. Well, that no longer seems to be the case, and the iPhone 17 pre-launch survey actually includes one more question where the judgment of Apple fans is not as clouded as it used to be in previous years.





While more people think the iPhone 17 Air design route beats Samsung's Galaxy S25 Edge approach, the latter's combination of a 3,900mAh battery and 5.8mm thickness is favored by a not-small number of Apple loyalists over the former's expected 5.5mm profile and tiny 2,800mAh cell.





if Samsung manages to pull off a One can only imagine how these folks will receive next year's Galaxy S26 Edge if Samsung manages to pull off a 4,200mAh (or higher) battery capacity number without increasing the handset's thickness. Of course, no one can know how that reception will translate into sales figures, but Apple should very clearly be more worried than ever in regard to its biggest industry rival.







