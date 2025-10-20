Home Discussions You are here Discussion - The Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra is ditching Snapdragon, and you should be ecstatic General Abdullah Asim • Published: Oct 20, 2025, 2:10 PM Phonearena team Join the discussion COMMENT All comments need to comply with our Community Guidelines Phonearena comments rules A discussion is a place, where people can voice their opinion, no matter if it is positive, neutral or negative. However, when posting, one must stay true to the topic, and not just share some random thoughts, which are not directly related to the matter. Please, contact us. shahidili Arena Apprentice • 2d ago ... they can get away with mediocre cameras, battery, signal etci'm sure they can get away with mediocre cpu toois not like their average customer is educated enough on tech and buys for anything other than the brand Like 8 Reactions All Quote stferrari Arena Apprentice • 2d agoedited ↵shahidili said: they can get away with mediocre cameras, battery, signal etci'm sure they can get away with mediocre cpu toois not like their average customer is educated enough on tech and buys for anything other than the brand ... How do you figure the Exynos is a mediocre SOC (a cpu is only one element in this silicon) when all indications are it will be one of if not the fastest most powerful SOC available. Until the SOC hits the market and you have actual data to base a critique on you are making an emotional non technical judgment. Sounds like you are one not being technically savy and objective. Words matter and before you start berating people you know nothing about why dont you examine your motivations for doing so. You are welcome to express your opinion but you are not welcome to berat others for their opinions and/or choices. Be a good human. Like 3 Reactions All Quote limporgyuk Arena Apprentice • 1d ago ↵stferrari said: How do you figure the Exynos is a mediocre SOC (a cpu is only one element in this silicon) when all indications are it will be one of if not the fastest most powerful SOC available. Until the SOC hits the market and you have actual data to base a critique on you are making an emotional non technical judgment. Sounds like you are one not being technically savy and objective. Words matter and before you start berating people you know nothing about why dont you examine your motivations for doing so. You are welcome to express your opinion but you are not welcome to berat others for their opinions and/or choices. Be a good human. ... This ain't Sunday school, stop preaching. This is a tech site and we're all tech savvy. Exynos from Scamsung sucks Like 6 Reactions All Quote shahidili Arena Apprentice • 1d agoedited ↵stferrari said: How do you figure the Exynos is a mediocre SOC (a cpu is only one element in this silicon) when all indications are it will be one of if not the fastest most powerful SOC available. Until the SOC hits the market and you have actual data to base a critique on you are making an emotional non technical judgment. Sounds like you are one not being technically savy and objective. Words matter and before you start berating people you know nothing about why dont you examine your motivations for doing so. You are welcome to express your opinion but you are not welcome to berat others for their opinions and/or choices. Be a good human. ... probably the same way samsung advertises samsung with "nightograhpy" and has one of the worst low light performence,same way they brag about how many cycles their battery haves yet if you head to reddit on s22 series they can barely get half a day from their phone.Same way as they brag that their snapdragon is a special overclock version yet when seeing benchmarks x200 ultra and asus scored higher ETCETERAsamsung is just good at marketing lately. This is to cut costs and i can put my money from now that exynos won't be better than mediatek or snapdragon.In fact, keep this in mind on next articles when you'll see bragging only about how high it scores but not one single word about how it needs 30% more power to achieve that than mediatek or snapdragon, that you will be your 1st indication that is s**t. I mean look at tensor from google made by samsung, everyone knows is s**t and a hot inefficient mess Like Reactions All Quote stferrari Arena Apprentice • 1d ago ↵limporgyuk said: This ain't Sunday school, stop preaching. This is a tech site and we're all tech savvy. Exynos from Scamsung sucks ... Obviously you are a tech layman and not a true techninal/scientific person otherwise you would not be pronouncing judgements on an SOC you have never seen, know no who has and have now way of making a factual evidence of the Exynos 2600 quality or performance. Therefore your opinion is meaningless and you attitude unbecoming. Maybe you should find a site where others dont know any better than to listen to your uniformed bias. And by the way, Christians dont stop acting like Christians when they aren't in church so I will continue to act a my Lord expects me to. Have a blessed day. Like 3 Reactions All Quote stferrari Arena Apprentice • 1d agoedited ↵shahidili said: probably the same way samsung advertises samsung with "nightograhpy" and has one of the worst low light performence,same way they brag about how many cycles their battery haves yet if you head to reddit on s22 series they can barely get half a day from their phone.Same way as they brag that their snapdragon is a special overclock version yet when seeing benchmarks x200 ultra and asus scored higher ETCETERAsamsung is just good at marketing lately. This is to cut costs and i can put my money from now that exynos won't be better than mediatek or snapdragon.In fact, keep this in mind on next articles when you'll see bragging only about how high it scores but not one single word about how it needs 30% more power to achieve that than mediatek or snapdragon, that you will be your 1st indication that is s**t. I mean look at tensor from google made by samsung, everyone knows is s**t and a hot inefficient mess ... Keep on loving your Vivo phone and me snd millions of others will keep loving our Samsung phones. By the way, I get 2+ days on a single 85% charge on my S25 Ultra and as far as your 30% more power draw is based on what data. The Tensor chip was designed by Google not Samsung. Samsung is mearly the foundry they choose to product their design and there is no evidencethat if TSMC produced the SOC it would be any dofferdnt. I have never seen any published information on the Exynos 2600's power consumption numbers published. Can you provide a reputable technical source for this claim. Have a blessed day. Like 1 Reactions All Quote vwite2 Arena Master • 1d ago ↵shahidili said: probably the same way samsung advertises samsung with "nightograhpy" and has one of the worst low light performence,same way they brag about how many cycles their battery haves yet if you head to reddit on s22 series they can barely get half a day from their phone.Same way as they brag that their snapdragon is a special overclock version yet when seeing benchmarks x200 ultra and asus scored higher ETCETERAsamsung is just good at marketing lately. This is to cut costs and i can put my money from now that exynos won't be better than mediatek or snapdragon.In fact, keep this in mind on next articles when you'll see bragging only about how high it scores but not one single word about how it needs 30% more power to achieve that than mediatek or snapdragon, that you will be your 1st indication that is s**t. I mean look at tensor from google made by samsung, everyone knows is s**t and a hot inefficient mess ... let alone the S22U, I can barely get half a day on my S25U. But absolutely love OneUI so I can't leave. So jealous of the 7,500-8,000 batteries in phones like the redmagic 11 or oneplus 15 🤤 Like 2 Reactions All Quote shahidili Arena Apprentice • 1d ago ↵stferrari said: Keep on loving your Vivo phone and me snd millions of others will keep loving our Samsung phones. By the way, I get 2+ days on a single 85% charge on my S25 Ultra and as far as your 30% more power draw is based on what data. The Tensor chip was designed by Google not Samsung. Samsung is mearly the foundry they choose to product their design and there is no evidencethat if TSMC produced the SOC it would be any dofferdnt. I have never seen any published information on the Exynos 2600's power consumption numbers published. Can you provide a reputable technical source for this claim. Have a blessed day. ... well, the guy belows you says it gets half a day from s25u.if you get 2 day+ on s25u means you are barely using it, 3h+ per day maxon a vivo you'd easy get 3 days ;)"Can you provide a reputable technical source for this claim. Have a blessed day."Imaging dating a women who every ex boyfriend said he was cheated and you saying " can you provide proof that this women will cheat me too?" is just history and tendencies, that's all, if you want to ignore all the red flags, be me guest, must be hard being a samsung fan in 2025 Like Reactions All Quote stferrari Arena Apprentice • 1d agoedited ↵shahidili said: well, the guy belows you says it gets half a day from s25u.if you get 2 day+ on s25u means you are barely using it, 3h+ per day maxon a vivo you'd easy get 3 days ;)"Can you provide a reputable technical source for this claim. Have a blessed day."Imaging dating a women who every ex boyfriend said he was cheated and you saying " can you provide proof that this women will cheat me too?" is just history and tendencies, that's all, if you want to ignore all the red flags, be me guest, must be hard being a samsung fan in 2025 ... No it's great being a Samsung fan for the last 15 years or so. Let me give you a heads up in the tech world. It is a very dynamic and ever changing landscape and making assumptions, well you know the adage. I do not know how the Exynos 2600 will perform compared to any other SOC and neither do you but if you wish to continue making judgements based on no empirical data, knock yourself out. I chose to wait until I have data to base my judgememt on. No skin off my nose. Like 1 Reactions All Quote pimpin83z Arena Legend • 1d ago ↵vwite2 said: let alone the S22U, I can barely get half a day on my S25U. But absolutely love OneUI so I can't leave. I'm still surprised that you're only getting that much out of your S25 Ultra. The S22 Ultra I definitely understand because, with the exception of 2 times, from 2022-2024 it was a must that I put it on the charger every night. Definitely not the case with my S24 Ultra.
