Home Discussions You are here Discussion - Find Apple's liquid glass design a bit much? A new toggle is here to help on iPhone, iPad, and Mac General Johanna Romero • Published: Oct 20, 2025, 4:21 PM Phonearena team Join the discussion COMMENT All comments need to comply with our Community Guidelines Phonearena comments rules A discussion is a place, where people can voice their opinion, no matter if it is positive, neutral or negative. However, when posting, one must stay true to the topic, and not just share some random thoughts, which are not directly related to the matter. Things that are NOT allowed: Off-topic talk - you must stick to the subject of discussion Trolling - see a description Flame wars Offensive, hate speech - if you want to say something, say it politely Spam/Advertisements - these posts are deleted Multiple accounts - one person can have only one account Impersonations and offensive nicknames - these accounts get banned To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: New accounts created within the last 24 hours may experience restrictions on how frequently they can post or comment. These limits are in place as a precaution and will automatically lift. Moderation is done by humans. We try to be as objective as possible and moderate with zero bias. If you think a post should be moderated - please, report it. Have a question about the rules or why you have been moderated/limited/banned? Please, contact us. Vancetastic Arena Master • 2d ago ... This is a welcome addition, even though it seems small. Like 2 Reactions All Quote ErikOiseaux Arena Master • 2d ago ... …a bit much? No. Give me more Liquid Glass. Like Reactions All Quote jb816040 Arena Apprentice • 2d ago ↵Vancetastic said: This is a welcome addition, even though it seems small. ... Same here. I refuse to update my personal devices for this reason. My work device has to be updated every time an update is released, and I genuinely HATE iOS 26 (really just the liquid glass but since that’s the brand of the entire update, by association…) Like 3 Reactions All Quote ErikOiseaux Arena Master • 2d ago ↵jb816040 said: Same here. I refuse to update my personal devices for this reason. My work device has to be updated every time an update is released, and I genuinely HATE iOS 26 (really just the liquid glass but since that’s the brand of the entire update, by association…) ... Couple of Android users hating on iPhones, what else is new. Like 2 Reactions All Quote R1ftt Arena Apprentice • 2d ago ... Gotta be the ugliest UI going around at the moment. Like Reactions All Quote Vancetastic Arena Master • 1d ago ↵ErikOiseaux said: Couple of Android users hating on iPhones, what else is new. ... Sensitive Apple fan that can't stand the tiniest criticism of any Apple product, what else is new. For the record, Mom, I like iOS 26 so far, but also appreciate more adjustability of the liquid glass part. I hope I didn't make you cry too much. Like 2 Reactions All Quote Vancetastic Arena Master • 1d ago ↵jb816040 said: Same here. I refuse to update my personal devices for this reason. My work device has to be updated every time an update is released, and I genuinely HATE iOS 26 (really just the liquid glass but since that’s the brand of the entire update, by association…) ... I don't hate it at all, but I was slightly annoyed that the liquid glass effect was basically on or off. Now I will be able to actually make some adjustments. Like 2 Reactions All Quote notfair Arena Master • 1d ago ... Glad that they are tuning down their trash. I personally don't like it at all. Like Reactions All Quote pimpin83z Arena Legend • 1d ago ↵ErikOiseaux said: Couple of Android users hating on iPhones, what else is new. ... Sooooooooooooo, people voicing their opinion, especially one who did not say they were an Android user, is hate? SMH. This Sensitive Sally attitude is unbearable. Like Reactions All Quote pimpin83z Arena Legend • 1d ago ↵jb816040 said: Same here. I refuse to update my personal devices for this reason. My work device has to be updated every time an update is released, and I genuinely HATE iOS 26 (really just the liquid glass but since that’s the brand of the entire update, by association…) ... "I refuse to update my personal devices for this reason."I got my first iPhone 3 years ago. I never understood why some iPhone users that I knew didn't update to the latest software version right away. Then I updated to iOS17 when I first became available. The bugs & excessive battery health drain quickly made me understand. Like 1 Reactions All Quote 1 1 2 3 3 Join the discussion Latest Discussions Samsung Galaxy XR has massive potential, if you give it a chance by Abdullah Asim • 4h ago 2 Meet the Bluetti Pioneer Na: a sodium-ion power station built for winter freeze by Polina Kovalakova • 7h ago 2 Nubia Z80 Ultra: a massive 7,200 mAh battery and a camera that's second to (almost) none by Sebastian Pier • 10h ago 2 Vivo X300 Pro vs Pixel 10 Pro XL: camera comparison by Preslav Kateliev • 10h ago 18 View all discussions
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts:
This is a welcome addition, even though it seems small.
Same here. I refuse to update my personal devices for this reason. My work device has to be updated every time an update is released, and I genuinely HATE iOS 26 (really just the liquid glass but since that’s the brand of the entire update, by association…)
Couple of Android users hating on iPhones, what else is new.
Same here. I refuse to update my personal devices for this reason. My work device has to be updated every time an update is released, and I genuinely HATE iOS 26 (really just the liquid glass but since that’s the brand of the entire update, by association…)
Couple of Android users hating on iPhones, what else is new.
Same here. I refuse to update my personal devices for this reason. My work device has to be updated every time an update is released, and I genuinely HATE iOS 26 (really just the liquid glass but since that’s the brand of the entire update, by association…)