Discussion - Find Apple's liquid glass design a bit much? A new toggle is here to help on iPhone, iPad, and Mac

Vancetastic
Vancetastic
Arena Master
• 2d ago

This is a welcome addition, even though it seems small.

ErikOiseaux
ErikOiseaux
Arena Master
• 2d ago

…a bit much? No. Give me more Liquid Glass.

jb816040
jb816040
Arena Apprentice
• 2d ago
↵Vancetastic said:

This is a welcome addition, even though it seems small.

Same here. I refuse to update my personal devices for this reason. My work device has to be updated every time an update is released, and I genuinely HATE iOS 26 (really just the liquid glass but since that’s the brand of the entire update, by association…)

ErikOiseaux
ErikOiseaux
Arena Master
• 2d ago
↵jb816040 said:

Same here. I refuse to update my personal devices for this reason. My work device has to be updated every time an update is released, and I genuinely HATE iOS 26 (really just the liquid glass but since that’s the brand of the entire update, by association…)

Couple of Android users hating on iPhones, what else is new.

R1ftt
R1ftt
Arena Apprentice
• 2d ago

Gotta be the ugliest UI going around at the moment.

Vancetastic
Vancetastic
Arena Master
• 1d ago
↵ErikOiseaux said:

Couple of Android users hating on iPhones, what else is new.

Sensitive Apple fan that can't stand the tiniest criticism of any Apple product, what else is new. For the record, Mom, I like iOS 26 so far, but also appreciate more adjustability of the liquid glass part. I hope I didn't make you cry too much.

Vancetastic
Vancetastic
Arena Master
• 1d ago
↵jb816040 said:

Same here. I refuse to update my personal devices for this reason. My work device has to be updated every time an update is released, and I genuinely HATE iOS 26 (really just the liquid glass but since that’s the brand of the entire update, by association…)

I don't hate it at all, but I was slightly annoyed that the liquid glass effect was basically on or off. Now I will be able to actually make some adjustments.

notfair
notfair
Arena Master
• 1d ago

Glad that they are tuning down their trash. I personally don't like it at all.


pimpin83z
pimpin83z
Arena Legend
• 1d ago
↵ErikOiseaux said:

Couple of Android users hating on iPhones, what else is new.

Sooooooooooooo, people voicing their opinion, especially one who did not say they were an Android user, is hate? SMH. This Sensitive Sally attitude is unbearable.

pimpin83z
pimpin83z
Arena Legend
• 1d ago
↵jb816040 said:

Same here. I refuse to update my personal devices for this reason. My work device has to be updated every time an update is released, and I genuinely HATE iOS 26 (really just the liquid glass but since that’s the brand of the entire update, by association…)

"I refuse to update my personal devices for this reason."


I got my first iPhone 3 years ago. I never understood why some iPhone users that I knew didn't update to the latest software version right away. Then I updated to iOS17 when I first became available. The bugs & excessive battery health drain quickly made me understand.

