Discussion - Apple will finally make touchscreen MacBooks only because of greed and you'll pay for it I use my touchscreen all of the time on all 3 of my computers: Dell Insperion (something, it may be the yoga because I can fold the screen all the way back), I have the Samsung Galaxy Tab Ultra 8 (with keyboard, and the Microsoft Surface Pro (w/keyboard). I know two of those were designed to be tablets first but my surfact I never use as a tablet. The Ultra is a tablet about 70% of the time because I use it for drawing. I HATE that Macbooks do not have touchscreens. Most of my team uses them and I'm always touching their screen to scroll to realize it doesn't. That seems archaic. I never scroll using the track pad. Clicking different tabs on across the top of the browse and scrolling are so much quicker with touch. I track and measure a lot of my work flow. It's why I use two computers with two separate keyboards when working on some tasks because that actually cuts down about 6 minutes from said task. That task is weekly so that is over 300 minutes or 5 hours of life I gain each year. Like 2 Reactions All Quote houseofcortez Arena Apprentice • 2d ago ... I wouldn't hold my breath we've heard this for almost a decade now and even apple themselves say they're not looking to make a touchscreen Mac Like 1 Reactions All Quote handsomparis Arena Apprentice • 1d ago ... By the time your hand touches the screen, you could have used the trackpad. This is coming from someone who has had several touchscreen laptops. It’s definitely a gimmick and doesn’t save time. Like 1 Reactions All Quote Bruce_Wayne Arena Legend • 1d ago ... Greed is always the Apple reason. Like 1 Reactions All Quote baldilocks Arena Master • 1d ago ... Greed huh? I think this site is run by Liberal Karen's nowadays. Like Reactions All Quote 12345612345562114 Arena Apprentice • 1d ago ... it is obviously for artists. i use my ipad pro to paint and love it but i need full photoshop and mac os. this is for artists. the only real downside is ai is in the process of obliterating commercial art so this feature is probably too late. Like Reactions All Quote Chuck007 Arena Master • 1d ago ... Every tech company does it for greed. I mean, what is modern technology like AI for? Charity? Like 1 Reactions All Quote AltronLivez51 Arena Master • 20h ago ... Apple's claim was that a desktop UI is not Dwain specifically foe touch, so thus it isn't a pleasant experience. But 1st off, many elements are big enough and you can use a stylus for smaller elements if you choose.Even though thr Windows UI is designed for touch, it still is an option that works. The Mac UI isnt designed for touch, but it still works. Apple always makes the most lame excuses to not do something, only to do it later.Their claim Mac sales would eat into iPad sales is pure crap. A touch enabled Mac isn't the same as an iPad. And you know if they didn't talk so much smack about the Surface, there is no excuse not to have a tablet running OS X. The iPhone Air is a flop just like the S25Edge. Instead of just doing the better most obvious thing, they do something wasteful and stupid.We didn't need thin phones. Especially at $1000. Like 1 Reactions All Quote scotjo Arena Apprentice • 3h agoedited ... A Mac with a touchscreen could be useful for running iPad and iPhone apps the way they were intended.Also, will the apple pencil be supported? 